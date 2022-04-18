National Testing Agency reopens application form for JEE Main 2022 examination

New Delhi : In a big announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application process of Joint Entrance Ecamination (JEE) Main 2022 for the June session and the applicants aiming admission to BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes through JEE Mains can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before April 25.

Besides,the test that will be conducted in two rounds this year will commence the first session between June 20 and June 29. The Second session will be held between July 21 to July 30.