National Sports Day organized at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters

New Delhi: National Sports Day 2024 under the initiative of Government of India was organised in association with Employees Welfare Association (EWA) at Coal Mining HQ on August 29,2023 at Coal Mining HQ, Ranchi ,Ranchi.National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.

To commemorate the National Sports Day, Shri Animesh Jain ,Regional Executive Director ( Coal Mining) & CEO(NML) & Shri Naveen Jain ,Chief General Manager,(SSC-C&M) administered “FIT India Pledge” in English and Hindi respectively to the employees. On this occasion ,employees are encouraged to make sports an integral part of life , improving health & physical fitness.

The event saw active participation from employees for promotion of sports, on this occasion indoor sports like Table Tennis and Carrom competitions organised to celebrate the special day.