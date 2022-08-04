National Small Industries Corporation, a PSU under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) facilitates e-marketing service to MSMEs across the country, says Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

New Delhi :The National Small Industries Corporation, a PSU under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) facilitates e-marketing service to MSMEs across the country through MSME Global Mart Web Portal to enhance their business. The salient features of the portal include online registration, web store management, showcase products & services, keyword based tender alert, business trade leads, award of contract information, etc. Further, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory body, under this Ministry established an e-commerce portal namely ‘ekhadiindia.com’ to support the online marketing facilities for its stakeholders. This portal opens new avenues for KVI micro businesses and allows a business to reach its customers in wide range of ways viz. website, email, live chat, blog, forums, etc.

To boost the MSME sector, the Ministry of MSME implements various schemes and programmes namely, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), A Scheme for Promoting Innovation, Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP), etc.

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.