National Skills Qualifications Framework is an outcome and competency-based framework

Government of India launched the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in December 2013 and was rationalised and notified in June, 2023. NSQF is an outcome and competency-based framework which organizes qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills, aptitude, and responsibility levels defined in terms of learning outcomes which the learner must acquire through formal, non-formal or informal learning which may comprise of academics, vocational education, training & skilling and experiential learning including relevant experience and proficiency/ professional levels acquired, subject to assessment. The NSQF is segregated from Level 1 to 8, each level represents a different level of skills, complexity, knowledge, responsibility and autonomy. Key features of NSQF are as under:

Provide for integrating and creditizing vocational education, training and skill learning in various dimensions of academics, skilling and experiential learning including relevant experience and proficiency/ professional levels acquired, subject to assessment; Clearly prescribe the desired competency levels in terms of knowledge, skills, aptitude, responsibility and learning outcomes expected after undergoing the course/ qualification while assigning a pre-defined NSQF/ NCrF level; Facilitate assigning of credit levels across vocational education/ skilling including that in school and higher education, based on the cumulative numbers of hours/ years of learning; Establish academic equivalence between vocational & general education while enabling mobility within & between them; Enable multi-disciplinarity, multiple entry-multiple exit (ME-ME) and progression pathways within and between school education, higher education, technical education, vocational education, training & skilling, and the job markets; Provide flexibility for students/ learners to choose their learning trajectories and career choices, including option for mid-way course correction Recognize learning through close partnership with industry and employers through internships apprenticeships and on the job training across all sectors; Provide for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) through a credible assessment process; NSQF enables and promotes lifelong learning and skill development.

Under the Govt of India‘s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/colleges/institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society, including youth, across the country.

To ensure the proper function of the training institutes, the steps/measures taken by the Ministry for monitoring are:

Ministry has leveraged the use of technology through a specially designed web portal, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) which aims to bring transparency and accountability, providing quality and timely information to all the stakeholders of the Skill Ecosystem. Under PMKVY, empanelled training centres are being monitored through self-audit reporting, call validations, surprise visits and monitoring through the Skill India Digital (SID), Skill Management and Accreditation of Training Centres (SMART), Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), etc. PMKVY Monitoring Committee review and formulate framework on the critical cases related to monitoring issues of the stakeholders. Under JSS, Directorate of Jan Shikshan Sansthan monitors the JSS scheme through review meetings and online web portal (jss.gov.in). In cases where the parent body/JSS is found violating the guidelines or involved in serious financial irregularities/continued poor performance in the implementation of the scheme, the Grants-in-aid is discontinued, and the process of de-recognition is initiated. Under NAPS, stipend support for apprentices was released as reimbursement, on the basis of apprenticeship contracts entered between the candidate and the establishments and submission of proof of the stipend paid by the establishment. From 2023-24 (July 2023), stipend support is being released directly into the bank accounts of apprentices through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Under Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project, financial support is provided by the Government of India for upgradation of labs, equipment and tools of ITIs for upgradation of quality and enhancing the industry relevance of training. Financial assistance is provided based on achievement of their performance indicators and monitoring of physical targets is done through MIS portal, regular meetings and follow up. Training and Entrepreneurship programs under Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) are monitored through SIDH platform.

