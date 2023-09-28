National Seminar on ‘Status and Potential of Hindi in Odisha’ at Central University of Odisha

Koraput: A day-long National Seminar on ‘Status and Prospects of Hindi in Odisha’ was held at the Central University of Odisha, Koraput on Wednesday, on September 27, 2023. The inaugural ceremony of the national seminar was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University. Prof. Tripathi gave a brief account of the current situation in Hindi and its global outlook. He stressed on the importance of enriching Hindi through translation as well as the usefulness of Hindi.

Hindi scholars and professors from Odisha and Chhattisgarh shared their views on the status and potential of Hindi in Odisha. On this occasion, the first Hindi-Odisha Servant of Odisha, eminent scholar late Prof. Dr. Tarini Charan Das ‘Chidananda’ was posthumously awarded the ‘Odia-Hindi Setu Samman-2023’. Former executive director his son Sri Ravi Shankar Das received the award.

Prof Sudhanshu Kumar Nayak, who was the keynote speaker, highlighted the literary practice and dedication of litterateur late Chidananda and presented him as an age-old man of Hindi. Prof. Arun Bhardwaj of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi expressed hope that the Central University of Odisha has the potential to play an important role in restoring the cultural heritage of Odisha. Prof Hemraj Meena, coordinator of the Department of Official Languages, promised to speed up the National Hindi Literacy Campaign and make hindi services more effective.

At the end, Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, Head, Department of Hindi expressed his gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Chief Guest, Keynote Speaker, Professor of Hindi working in Odisha, all the faculty, faculty and students of the University. Hindi first year student Shivani conducted the stage for the on behalf of the Hindi department.