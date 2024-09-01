National Seminar and Workshop on Sustainable and Regenerative with Natural Farming Concludes at Central University of Odisha

The Central University of Odisha hosted a four-day National Seminar Cum Workshop on Sustainable and Regenerative Approaches with Desi Chasa (Natural Farming) from 27 August to 30 August 2024. Organized jointly by the School of Agriculture and the School of Animal Husbandry, the event focused on integrating Indian knowledge systems into modern agricultural practices.

The seminar was inaugurated by Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, who presided over the inaugural session. In his presidential address, Prof. Tripathi underscored the critical role of natural farming in preserving Indian knowledge, culture, and tradition. He highlighted the significant advantages of natural farming over conventional chemical methods, emphasizing its positive impacts on environmental sustainability, soil health, biodiversity, water conservation, and health benefits. He encouraged students to pursue careers as job creators rather than job seekers by embracing natural farming and fostering a deeper connection with nature.

The Chief Guest, Shri Natabara Sarangi, Chairman of Loka Samabaya Pratishthan Odisha, highlighted the evolution of Indian agriculture from ancient practices to contemporary challenges and the potential of natural farming to address issues like climate change and sustainability. He advocated for natural farming as a means to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience in agriculture.

Prof. M.K. Mohanty, Chairman of BPCL Biofuel and Professor of Renewable Energy at OUAT, Bhubaneswar, emphasized the transformative role of renewable energy in agriculture and waste management, including solar-powered irrigation and bio-energy from agricultural residues. He detailed how renewable energy can enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and promote a circular economy.

Registrar Prof. N.C. Panda provided insights into traditional agricultural wisdom, particularly through the ancient text Krishi Parashara, which covers comprehensive farming practices and continues to influence modern agriculture. He underscored the relevance of integrating traditional practices with contemporary techniques for sustainable agriculture. Prof. V. C. Jha, Advisor- Academic and Administration of CUO, spoke on natural farming and its importance in economic development.

Dr. Manjushree Singh and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pradhan served as organizing secretaries, overseeing the successful execution of the seminar. Dr. Singh expressed gratitude to Prof. Tripathi for his support and to Shri Sarangi for his valuable contributions.

The seminar featured discussions on a wide range of topics, including the history of Indian agriculture, the impact of chemical farming, the role of biofuels, and indigenous technologies in natural farming. Presentations by Dr. Aman Kumar, Mr. Jyotiraditya Das, Miss Aishwaryalaxmi AR, Dr. Subhasmita Parida, Dr. Sanjay Pradhan, Dr. Manjushree Singh, Dr. Chandrasekhar B., and Dr. Anusha K provided valuable insights into these areas.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pradhan and the distribution of participation certificates by the Vice-Chancellor. Faculty members, scholars, and students actively participated throughout the seminar, which concluded with the national anthem.