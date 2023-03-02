National Science Day: Vedanta invites students to experience the ‘Science of Aluminium’

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of National Science Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, invited the students at Women’s Degree College, Jharsuguda to experience the ‘Science of Aluminium’ at its mega aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha, as part of its Campus Connect program.With the aim of inspiring ambitious students to opt for higher education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) fields, and aspire for careers in the manufacturing industry, the company took them on anextensivetour of its operations.This is the latest instance of the company’s Campus Connect initiative, as part of which thousands of students from leading schools and colleges across India have been introduced to the possibilities offered by the world of science, engineering and high-tech manufacturing.

Vedanta’s Science of Aluminium’ initiative is an informative bridge between classroom learning and applied learning, bringing students closer to concepts they may have only learnt theoretically. It also seeks to encourage female students in particular, who show an inclination towards science-related subjects to build their careers in this field, as they are under-represented in science streams.In another example of this initiative, the company featured an innovative display demonstrating the process of manufacturing aluminium from bauxite ore (with actual samples of each) at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022. The exhibit was a huge draw with several thousands of visitors, including students, thronging the Vedanta stall to experience it.

At Vedanta Aluminium, science forms the basis of the company’s state-of-the-art aluminium and power operations. The company leverages scientific advancements to produce the highest quality of aluminium for sophisticated applications in aerospace, aviation, renewable energy, electric vehicles, electricity transmission, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and many other industries. It is also present in the company’s endeavours to promote a circular economy through innovations to recycle and reuse industrial wastes and ensure judicious usage of raw materials.Diverse Branches of science and engineering such as geology, metallurgy, computer sciences, data sciences, chemical engineering, electrical engineering, and several others, find numerous applications across Vedanta Aluminium.

During the Campus Connect session, employee volunteers demonstrated scientific concepts behind the production of aluminium, such as Bayer’s process (for producing alumina from bauxite), Hall-Héroult process (for smelting aluminium from alumina), power generation and casting processes.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Vedanta Aluminium, said, “As the metal of the future, aluminium holds limitless potential to shape a better, more sustainable tomorrow for us and the generations to come. Science is a captivatingdomain and aluminium manufacturing features some of its most remarkable applications. At Vedanta Aluminium, we use the world’s best technologies todevelop cutting-edge products that will transform the future in new, exciting and sustainable ways. It is therefore our constant endeavour to engage with younger generations who will actively be driving that transformation as tomorrow’s leaders and share with them the fascinating advancements and challenges of today’s technologies. Through these efforts, we hope to inspire them towards partaking in thetremendous opportunities offered by the world of science.Our Campus Connect programme is helpingthousands of students gain from an interactive and live learning experience beyond their classrooms to kindle an enduring passion in this field.”

Thanking the company for facilitating the industrial visit, Sharada Patra, an engineering student from Women’s Degree College, Jharsuguda, said, “The visit to Vedanta Aluminium’s smelter was an exciting experience. Seeing the science of aluminium production first-hand helpedus imbibe thetheoretical learnings of classroom sessionsthrough a practical experience. The world of science feels a lot less daunting and a lot more exciting to me as a result of this.I thank Vedanta Aluminium for organizing this illuminating visit.”

