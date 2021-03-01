National Science Day Celebrated at ICAR-CIFA

Bhubaneswar: The National Science day was celebrated at ICAR-CIFA Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar. The 28th February of every year is celebrated as National Science day in India to mark the discovery of ‘Raman effect’ in 1928 by eminent physicist Sir C V Raman, known for his work in the field of light scattering and was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. The programme was initiated to trigger science popularization activities throughout the country and to disseminate scientific education about the current issues of science and technology amongst the citizens of the country. The programmes starts around the national science day and activities like lectures, quiz, radio, television shows, open houses and debate etc. are organized around a central theme. The theme for National Science Day 2021 is “Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills, and Work”.

Dr. Manoranjan Ranjit, Scientist-G, RMRC, Bhubaneswar, Chief Guest of the Occasion addressed the gathering of students from R. D. Womens’ University and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Pubasasan, Pipili, Puri. He elaborated genesis of the National Science Day and its value. He detailed the studies carried out by Dr. C. V. Raman and emphasized that for dreaming big in science does not confide to big institution or instruments, for this our thinking should be big. He also added that thinking of students should not be confined to regular Course Curriculum; rather it should be broad to use Science in each sphere of life what COVID crisis has taught us. He also expressed his gratitude to ICAR-CIFA to observe this important day in such dignified manner.

Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA also spoke on this occasion. He gave a detailed information about the opportunities for students in fisheries sector both in India and abroad. He advised the students to opt career opportunities in fisheries.

Earlier Dr. Chandrakant Mishra, Principal Scientist & Coordinator of the programme welcomed the guests, students and gave brief outline on the significance of this day.

The students R. D. Womens’ University and MGM College Pubasasan visited the Central Instrumentation Lab and the Aquarium of the Institute. They are also shown some important field facilities of the Institute to gain more knowledge on fisheries.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Pushpa Chaodhury, Scientist and Sri Sisir Kumar Mohanty, Senior Technical Officer, ICAR-CIFA.

Sri Durga Prasad Rath, Technical Officer, ICAR-CIFA proposed the vote of thanks.