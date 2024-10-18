National SC-ST hub mega conclave for creating awareness among SC-ST Entrepreneurs organised at Moga, Punjab

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India organized National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Conclave at Moga, Punjab today to promote entrepreneurship culture and spread awareness of the NSSH Scheme and other Schemes of the Ministry. Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, M/o MSME, Dr. Manjeet Bhatoya, Dy. Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CMD, NSIC, Shri S. P. Angra, Addl. CEO, State Rural Livelihood Mission, Punjab, Shri Hitesh Veer Gupta, Asst. Commissioner, Govt. of Punjab, Shri S. S. Rekhi, GM (DIC) – Moga and other dignitaries were present. The event saw the participation around 700 aspiring and existing SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CMD, NSIC , in his opening remarks , briefed all the dignitaries and participants about the day’s agenda and described the Public Procurement Policy of Government of India which mandated 4% public procurement from SC/ST enterprises and 3% from women enterprises. He said, for inclusive growth, Ministry of MSME implements the National SC-ST Hub Scheme with an objective of creating an ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs and handholding them to participate in the public procurement to reach 4% mandate as per the public procurement policy. He further deliberated on the various initiatives implemented under the National SC-ST Hub scheme for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Addressing the conclave, Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, M/o MSME emphasized the significant role of the MSME Sector in the Indian Economy. She stated that MSMEs not only provide huge employment opportunities but also help in the industrialization of rural and backward areas. She highlighted that the contribution of MSMEs is nearly 30% to the GDP and 45% to exports from the country. The sector consists of more than 5.21 crore units (Udyam registered units) employing over 22.28 crore people. She urged the participants to take up entrepreneurship as a profession and be a producer and not only a consumer. She also highlighted the potential of various schemes of the Government of India to empower the MSME Sector and said that the entrepreneurs of the State will explore innovative ideas and business opportunities and avail maximum benefits of these schemes. She also informed about the recent initiative titled ‘Yashawini’ aimed at promoting women-led development through entrepreneurship.

Ms. Ishita Thaman, Deputy Director, Office of Development Commissioner-MSME described about the PM Vishwakarma Scheme which provides end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople of 18 trades who work with their hands and tools. The objective of the scheme is to help the traditional artisans and craftspeople to become entrepreneurs and self-reliant. Information relating to Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Udyam Registration, etc. were also given. Shri S. P. Angra, Addl. CEO, SRLM, Punjab briefed about various initiatives for Self Help Groups under SRLM in the State of Punjab.

A special technical session with CPSEs, Banks & Lending institutions was also held providing an interactive platform for aspiring and existing SC/ST entrepreneurs. The CPSEs like GAIL, BHEL, ESIC, NFL etc. gave presentations on their vendor empanelment process and shared the details of products/services that can be procured from SC/ST owned MSEs. The program had the participation of financial institutions such as SIDBI, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab Gramin Bank, which detailed various lending schemes pertaining to the MSME sector. Other Government bodies like GeM, KVIC, NSFDC, NSTFDC, TRIFED, IFCI Venture Capital and NVCFL also participated in the program and deliberated on their schemes for MSMEs. The program included facilitation desks of PM Vishwakarma and UDYAM Registration for facilitating the on-the-spot registration of SC/ST MSEs participants in the Programme.