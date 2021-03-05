National Safety Day celebrations at NTPC Talcher Kaniha

Talcher: National Safety Day was celebrated in NTPC Talcher Kaniha on 4th March 2021 in front of the CISF Fire Station Building. Shri Sudip Nag, CGM (NTPC Talcher Kaniha) graced the occasion by inaugurating the function and hoisted the Safety Flag in presence of the senior management team at Stage-2 Service Building with a safety pledge.

On this occasion, Safety Pledge was administered by Shri Sudip Nag to all employees and associates. Shri Nag further apprised the achievements of the Station regarding safety and spoke on the new initiatives to be undertaken in the following years. He also reiterated that Kaniha would strive to stand tall and live a Model plant in this region of Odisha. Chief Guest for the Day, Shri Awani Kumar Naik, Deputy Director, Ms. Archana Das Assistant Director of Factories and Boiler, and other senior executives were also present for the Safety Day Celebrations.

Shri S.K Rout, AGM Safety delivered the welcome address. Safety messages were delivered by Shri Shivam Srivastava, GM (O&M), and other GMs of the Station.

Prizes for winners of various competitions such as – drawing, poster making, Online safety quiz among employees, CISF and Associates, their Spouses, Best safety-conscious employees, Agency workmen, Agency safety officer, and C.I.S.F – Fire personnel were also adjudicated by officials.