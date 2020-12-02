National Pollution Control Day 2020 observed by IFFCO Paradeep Unit

Paradeep: National Pollution Control Day 2020 was observed at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) on 02nd December 2020. All Sr. Officers and all Departmental/Sectional Heads attended the same through online via Zoom Meeting. On this occasion, IFFCO organised quiz competition and debate competition through online mode on the theme Pollution prevention and Safety in case of Ammonia leakage. Executive Director of IFFCO Sh.K.J.Patel inaugurated the above programme and gave thrust on massive plantation in order to preserve a pollution free environment. Sh J.P.Srivastava,JGM(Environment & Safety) organized the programme and gave vote of thanks to all participants .

