National Overseas Scholarships: Supporting Talent from Marginalized Communities in Pursuing Global Education

National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) Scheme is a Central Sector Scheme to facilitate the low-income students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, De-notified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans category to obtain higher education such as Master’s degree, Ph. D courses by studying abroad.

Under NOS Scheme each selection year, 125 fresh candidates are selected subject to availability of funds. Out of the 125 Candidates who are awarded scholarship, 115 are for Scheduled Castes candidates, 06 for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes and 04 are for Landless Agricultural Labourers candidates and Traditional Artisans. 30% of the scholarships for each year are earmarked for female candidates.

To qualify under NOS Scheme, candidates should have secured at least 60% marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination, the candidates total family income from all sources should be less than Rs. 8.00 lakh per annum in the preceding financial year, the candidate should be less than 35 years of age on 1st April of the selection year and have an unconditional offer of admission from top 500 QS ranked foreign University as per the latest QS rankings.

During last 5 selection years 575 students have been selected, out of which 412 students have proceeded for study abroad availing scholarship under NOS Scheme. Number of slots has been increased from 100 to 125 from Selection Year 2021-22 and at present there is no proposal for further increasing the slots.