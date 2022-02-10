National Natural Resource Management System (NNRMS)scheme is utilization of Remote Sensing Technology for Inventorization, Assessment and Monitoring of the country’s natural resources

New Delhi : The Scheme “National Natural Resources Management System (NNRMS)” of the Ministry is a Central Sector Scheme. The prime objective of NNRMS scheme is utilization of Remote Sensing Technology for Inventorization, Assessment and Monitoring of the country’s natural resources.

Major achievements of the scheme inter alia includes: (i) Development of knowledge based decision tool to simulate mechanism of vegetation change due to climatic change in Western Himalayan Ecoregion; (ii) Monitoring of Snow and Glaciers of Himalayan Region; (iii) Desertification Status Mapping of India; (iv) Soil and Water quality appraisal in the Salt Affected Land Forms of Nagapattinam District, Tamil Nadu using Remote Sensing (RS) and Geographic Information System (GIS) techniques; (v) Application of Remote Sensing for Integrated Land use, Water and Energy Management in Rural Areas: Exploring Energy Plantation Opportunities, Public Systems Group; (vi) Land use dynamics and its impact on microelements, structure, composition and diversity of Achanakumar – Amarkantak Biosphere Reserve using satellite remote sensing and GIS techniques; and (vii) Natural Resources Assessment of selected Eco-Tourism sites of Gujarat and its associated environments using remote sensing and GIS.

During last five years, the Ministry has provided grant of Rs. 1.00 Crore for continuing research studies and assessment projects.

This information was given by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in Rajya Sabha today.