National Museum of Natural History holds Pariksha Pe Charcha-Mission LiFE session with School Principals of Haryana state

New Delhi : National Museum of Natural History, a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change organized an Online Interactive Session on Pariksha Pe Charcha in line of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) for the School Principals of Haryana State. The programme was attended by 55 participants. In her address to the School Principals, Smt. Indu Boken, D.E.O., asked the Principals to help children to cope up with the exam pressure.

Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History (RGRMNH), Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan a western regional centre of National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) organized Mission LiFE awareness programmes. As a part of this a Green Talk, Green Pledge, Rangoli and Film Shows on #SaveEnergy, #MissonLiFE were conducted on 13th January 2023 in which more than 2,643 students, teachers and general visitors actively participated.