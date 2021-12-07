National MSME Expedition Team reaches Lucknow

New Delhi : A National MSME Expedition team is on a journey of about 3500 kms across five states for making people aware about various Government schemes. The team has reached Lucknow after travelling by road from Delhi to Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Agra, Firozabad, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Buxar, Arra, Patna, Chhapra, Champaran in Bihar. It also visited Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, Kannauj in UP.

Addressing the participants of the expedition team, UP Minister for MSME Shri Siddharth Nath Singh said, MSME has a special place among all the economic development related departments of the government. He suggested bringing all industry related issues under the purview of MSME.

Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane had flagged off this expedition team from Delhi on November 27th. The members of the campaign team met senior officers in these States to publicize various schemes of MSMEs through several meetings.

campaign, organized on as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, is organizing 50 MSME meetings in rural areas and 25 MSME meetings in urban areas. So far, this expedition team has travelled and participated in a number of meetings and has encouraged thousands of people for self-employment.