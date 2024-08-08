National

National Mission for a Green India (GIM) Allocates Rs. 909.82 Crores for Forest Cover Restoration

By Odisha Diary bureau

National Mission for a Green India (GIM) is one of the eight Missions outlined under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. It aims at protecting, restoring, and enhancing India’s forest cover and responding to Climate Change by undertaking eco-restoration activities in the forest and non-forest areas through Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMC’s). The activities under GIM were started in the FY 2015-16. So far, an amount of Rs. 909.82 Crores have been released to seventeen States and one Union Territory for creation of plantation/eco-restoration over an area of 155130 ha.

The amount of funds provided/released and achievement done by the states during the last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24) is detailed in Annexure-1.

Annexure-1

State/UT wise funds provided/released and achievements under GIM during last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24)

Sl. No. State/UT Funds provided/released

(Rs. In Crores)

 Achievements (in ha)
Advance work Creation work Maintenance
1. Andhra Pradesh 2.02 899 899 11
2. Arunachal Pradesh 34.71 8492 0 0
3. Chhattisgarh 12.91 2270 0 19128
4. Haryana 17.15 1301 1301 0
5. Himachal Pradesh 17.09 1186 0 0
6. Jammu & Kashmir 32.22 1066 1066 0
7. Karnataka 14.27 1362 1362 1357
8. Kerala 16.32 3282 3282 4159
9. Madhya Pradesh 75.49 23357 16043 10193
10. Maharashtra 0.00 0 0 0
11. Manipur 35.19 5634 5634 8798
12. Mizoram 107.96 1000 0 21544
13. Odisha 79.00 11526 11526 5537
14. Punjab 14.62 3550 3550 0
15. Sikkim 27.16 5058 5058 30
16. Uttarakhand 122.22 7383 7353 0
17. West Bengal 10.95 2606 2606 0
18. Uttar Pradesh 5.43 0 0 0
   Total 624.71 79972 59680 70757
