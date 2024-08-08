National Mission for a Green India (GIM) Allocates Rs. 909.82 Crores for Forest Cover Restoration

National Mission for a Green India (GIM) is one of the eight Missions outlined under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. It aims at protecting, restoring, and enhancing India’s forest cover and responding to Climate Change by undertaking eco-restoration activities in the forest and non-forest areas through Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMC’s). The activities under GIM were started in the FY 2015-16. So far, an amount of Rs. 909.82 Crores have been released to seventeen States and one Union Territory for creation of plantation/eco-restoration over an area of 155130 ha.

The amount of funds provided/released and achievement done by the states during the last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24) is detailed in Annexure-1.

Annexure-1

State/UT wise funds provided/released and achievements under GIM during last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24)