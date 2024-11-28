National Milk Day Celebrated at Central University of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To highlight the vital role of milk in human nutrition, raise awareness about its health benefits, and promote dairy farming by encouraging increased production and consumption of milk and its products, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying at the Central University of Odisha celebrated National Milk Day on its campus on November 26, 2024. This annual event honors Dr. Verghese Kurien, the visionary behind India’s White Revolution.

Shri V. Keerthi Vasan, Collector and District Magistrate of Koraput, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The event also featured Dr. Atanu H. Jana, former Principal and Dean of SMC College of Dairy Technology, Anand, Gujarat, as the Chief Speaker, and Dr. Mahesh Gobade, Director of the Central Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF), as a Guest of Honour. Prof. N. C. Panda, Vice-Chancellor in-charge, presided over the event and delivered the presidential address. Dr. Sanjay Pradhan, Head, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying welcomed the dignitaries and briefed the importance of National Milk Day.

In his address, the Collector emphasized that cattle and dairy farming serve as a significant source of livelihood for many people, including those in the Koraput region. He praised the university’s Bachelor’s program in Animal Husbandry, noting its potential to transform the economic conditions of tribal communities by equipping them with modern knowledge. Shri Vasan suggested that students undertake internships in villages to train locals in advanced cattle and dairy farming practices. He further proposed that the Central University of Odisha, the Central Cattle Breeding Farm, and the District Administration collaborate to adopt villages and boost the region’s economic development through enhanced dairy practices.

Prof. Panda highlighted India’s status as one of the largest milk producers in the world. Drawing from the Vedas, Upanishads, and other ancient texts, he described cow milk as “Amrit” (nectar) and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi for establishing the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, which he believes will play a pivotal role in the region’s economic growth and improving the livelihoods of its people.

Chief Speaker Dr. Atanu H. Jana discussed the growth of dairy farming in India, addressing challenges such as milk adulteration, competition from plant-based beverages, and the need for value-added dairy products. Dr. Mahesh Gobade elaborated on the economic benefits of cattle farming and stressed the importance of cattle breeding, proper care, and modern technology in improving productivity and farmer incomes.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Chandrasekhar B and the inauguration of a dairy products exhibition by students. The program was coordinated by Dr. Manjushree Singh, Head of the Department of Agriculture, and attended by faculty members and a large number of students.