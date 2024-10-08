National Meet on World Cerebral Palsy Day organized on 6th October 2024

The National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation (Intellectual Disability) and Multiple Disability organized a National Meet on World Cerebral Palsy Day on 6th October 2024. The trust is a statutory body of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Eminent experts and Professionals in the field of Cerebral Palsy participated in the National Meet as resource persons. Shri K.R Vaidheeswaran, Joint Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, National Trust delivered the inaugural address, mentioning the need for innovation in the field of Cerebral Palsy to enable persons with cerebral palsy to join mainstream.

Dr. Neelam Sodhi, MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and founder of North India Cerebral Palsy Association shared her experience on bringing up her son who is a person with Cerebral Palsy and a software expert leading an independent life in Bangalore.

Dr. Jitendra Kumar Jain, Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chairman, Trishla Foundation, Prayagraj informed important facts and current updates in management of children with Cerebral Palsy. Persons with Cerebral Palsy namely – Mr. Siddharth GJ, Bangalore, a Bank Manager and a Motivational Speaker; Mr. Deepak Parthaasarthy, Chennai, Sports Journalist; and Dr. Ritesh Sinha, Karnal, a Beacon of Resilience and Innovation shared their life journey during the meet.

Dr. Neeraj Mishra, Occupational Therapist, Dept. of Neurology, G.B Pant Hospital, Delhi addressed the occasion on Handling Children with Cerebral Palsy. There was a panel discussion on ‘The Way Forward Towards Inclusion’ by Mrs. Meenu Arora Mani, Mr. Sawai Singh and Ms. Vinayana Khuranna, all Persons with Cerebral Palsy. The moderator of the panel discussion was Ms. Anuradha from Ability Inclusion and Development (AADI), Delhi.

The concluding remarks were given by Mr. Avelino Nicolau de Sa, a Person with Cerebral Palsy and a Board Member of the National Trust. The virtual meet was attended by more than 130 participants which includes Board Members of the National Trust, Govt. Officials, Organizations and Professionals working for Persons with Cerebral Palsy etc.