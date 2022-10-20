National Media Award for best campaign on voter’s education & awareness-2022

New Delhi : Election Commission of India invites entries from Media Houses for the National Media Award for best campaign on Voter’s Education and Awareness during the year 2022. There shall be four awards, one each for Print media, Television (Electronic), Radio (Electronic) and Online (Internet)/Social media.

The awards are to recognise the outstanding contribution by Media Houses to promote electoral participation by creating awareness about accessible elections, educating people about the electoral process and raising awareness among the general public about the relevance and importance of voting and registration.

The awards will be in the form of a citation, plaque and cash prize and will be presented on the National Voter’s Day (25th January, 2023).

Criteria

The Jury will base their assessment on the following criteria:

Quality of Voter awareness campaign

· Extent of coverage/quantity

· Evidence of impact on the public

· Coverage on awareness about Accessible Elections

· Any other relevant factor(s)

Conditions of entry

Entries must have been published or broadcast/telecast during the relevant period.

Print entries must include:

Summary of the work carried out during the relevant period which should include

number of news items/articles total print area in sqcms

A PDF soft copy OR a link to a relevant web address OR a full size photocopy/print copy of the newspaper/articles; Detail of any other activity like direct public engagement etc. Any other information

Broadcast Television (Electronic) and Radio (Electronic) entries must include:

A brief on the campaign/work carried out during the relevant period which should include

Material (in a CD or DVD or Pen drive) with duration and frequency of broadcast/telecast and total time of such broadcast of each spot during the period Sum of the total broadcast time for all spots/news News features or programmes on Voter awareness in a CD or DVD or Pen drive or other digital media, along with duration, telecast/broadcast date and time and frequency

Any other activity like direct public engagement etc. Any other information

Online (Internet)/Social media entries must include:

Summary of the work carried out during the relevant period which should include number of posts/blogs/campaigns/articles etc. A PDF soft copy of concerned articles OR a link to a relevant web address: Detail of any other like direct public engagement etc. Impact of online activity (details) Any other information

Important

Entries submitted in a language other than English/Hindi will require an accompany English translation, failing which subject to rejection. Entrants submitting broadcast material should be aware that Jury may use only the first ten minutes of features/programme. The Commission’s decision will be final and no correspondence will be entertained. The Commission reserves all the rights in this regard. Entries should carry the name, address, telephone and fax numbers and email of the Media House. Due date: Entries must reach before 30th November, 2022 at the following address:

Shri Love Kush Yadav, Under Secretary (Communication)

Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi 110001.

Email: [email protected]

Ph. No.: 011-23052033

The awards will be given in following four categories:

Print Media Electronic (Television) Media Electronic (Radio) Media and Online (Internet)/Social Media

All such recommendations/submissions must reach to the Election Commission of India latest by 30th November, 2022 positively.