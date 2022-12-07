National Lok Adalat settles 5930 cases on a single day, of 19,497 listed cases for settlement

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that the Department of Consumer Affairs has generated consumer awareness under ‘Jago Grahak Jago’ Campaign among the consumers of the country through video spots and other material on various provisions of Consumer Protection Act 2019, MRP, Hallmarking, weights and measures, consumer grievance redressal mechanism and related issues through departmental website, State/UT Governments, TV, Radio, Common Service Centres. Regular messages are posted on social media to harness its potential to create consumer awareness. State/UT governments have also been involved to spread consumer awareness in tribal and remote areas.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has recently launched “Jagriti”, a mascot for empowering consumers and generating awareness of their rights. “Jagriti” is projected as an empowered young consumer.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provides for, inter-alia, simplification of the adjudication process in the Consumer Commissions; filing of a complaint by a consumer in the Consumer Commission having jurisdiction with respect to his place of work/residence irrespective of place of transaction and place of business or residence of the opposite parties, e-filing of cases in Consumer Commissions through e-daakhil portal, video conferencing for hearing, deemed admissibility of complaints if admissibility is not decided within 21 days of filing; court monitored mediation to facilitate early disposal of cases; provision of product liability.

The Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020 notified under the ibid Act provides that no fees is required for registering cases in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions involving value of goods or services paid as consideration upto 5 lakhs.

The e-Daakhil portal has been launched to provide facility to all the deprived and aggrieved consumers to register online consumer complaints in different Consumer Commissions from anywhere in India. It allows consumers to pay the complaints fees online, upload case documents and track the process. The purpose is to provide timely and effective administration and settlement of consumer disputes.

The Department of Consumer Affairs along with National Legal Service Authority participated in the National Lok Adalat held on 12th November, 2022. Pending consumer cases which have the element of settlement were identified and with consent of parties were referred for settlement through National Lok Adalat held on 12th November, 2022. Out of 19,497 cases which were listed for settlement, 5930 cases were settled on a single day.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, provides that no retail dealer or other person shall make any sale of any commodity in packed form at a price exceeding the retails sale price thereof. Enforcement of these provisions is done by the Legal Metrology Department of the State governments which impose penalties in case of violations.