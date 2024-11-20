National Library Week: Revolution for Libraries, Librarians and Librarianship

By Niranjan Mohapatra

Libraries, known as the repository of knowledge, have brought about a new change in the present era and are changing the public’s perspective towards libraries. ‘Libraries’ are not only intended for lending, borrowing and reading books, but also serve as a place for education, research and community. That is why today’s libraries are known as Learning Resource Centers (LRCs), Knowledge Resource Centers (KRCs), Information Resource Centers (IRCs). Libraries come in many forms, each designed to serve a specific purpose and meet the needs of different users or readers. Just as a village is known for its cleanliness, similarly, the identity of an educational institution should be known from its library. The progress of a nation depends on its education system, and the progress of an education system depends on the library system. The scope of the library, which is called the heart of an educational institution, is not limited to educational and research institutions only, it is also needed by the public, irrespective of caste, religion, color, gender, age, from village to city, both rich and poor, literate and illiterate people. The library provides facilities to use various resources such as books, magazines, digital media and educational courses, which positively affects human life. Only an experienced professional librarian can attract readers to the library and increase their reading habits. As per the announcement of the Indian Library Association (ILA), National Library Week is being observed every year from 14th November to 20th November all over India since 1968 and various programs are being organized to inform the public about libraries. The valuable role of libraries, librarians and library staff in strengthening the community needs to be highlighted on the occasion of an annual festival like National Library Week. Today, on the occasion of National Library Week, let us realize what is the need of library-librarianship in the society!

Libraries can be categorized into different types by its scope i.e. academic, special, public, corporate and national. Academic libraries support scholarly work within educational institutions, while special libraries cater to specific needs of organizations or professionals. Public libraries serve as a hub for knowledge and cultural enrichment, while national libraries are the custodians of a country’s cultural heritage and intellectual achievements. A corporate library holds important documents, records, and other employee-useful information. It can be a physical or online database. Corporate libraries help workers save time and find relevant information. They can also help fast-growing or multi-office companies. Public libraries offer a wide range of reading material, promoting literacy and providing information for all age groups and interests. They also help illiterate people in rural and urban areas access information on essential resources like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural loans. After completing school education, public libraries provide career counseling and help prepare students for competitive exams.

Librarians play a crucial role in libraries, providing the right information to readers at the right time. They study reader behavior to understand their needs and provide text materials, data, and information tailored to their needs. Librarians are considered teachers without a classroom, and their presence and time spent in a library depend on the library environment, resources, and the librarian’s use. Public, academic, and corporate libraries must be cataloged so that anyone can know what books they have, where they are, and how they are used. Cataloging, like coding, is a highly specialized field in library science that requires extensive technical training. Catalogers describe and classify each book’s notable features for searchability. In addition to learning multiple classification systems, you must also learn how to describe a book you haven’t read, what parts are most important, and which categories will supersede others depending on the library. Librarianship education and career are essential for libraries in India, with around 600 colleges and 50 universities offering courses in various modes, including regular, distance, part-time, and online. In Odisha, 20 government and private institutions offer courses in Library Science (Hons), Bachelor of Arts, Post Graduate, M.Phil., and Ph.D. degrees. Librarians perform tasks such as storage, analysis, synthesis, retrieval, and dissemination of information. They are considered academic staff in various institutions.

However, the state’s libraries are in a dilapidated state, with no facilities or facilities. Old libraries are idle and closed, while thousands of aspiring students are waiting for employment. The state government’s ‘Odisha Public Library Act’ 2001 and ‘Public Library Rules 2016’ and ‘Panchayat Library and Entertainment Centre Rules 2018’ provide provisions for library establishment, but the public library system is not improving as expected. There is a shortage of teachers in government educational institutions for librarianship education, which is contrary to a good education system. The oldest university in Odisha is conducting a library science course without regular teachers. There is a need for a revolution in society for libraries, librarians, and librarianship, with awareness among the public and government attention. Libraries, librarians, and librarianship are the duty of citizens and the responsibility of the government to preserve education. The country’s first library festival, ‘Festival of Libraries-2023’, was organized last year to promote libraries and create a positive image of libraries.

