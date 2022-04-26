NATIONAL LEVEL LOGISTICS SEMINAR ‘LOGISEM VAYU – 2022’ TO BE HELD IN DELHI

New Delhi : A national level Logistics seminar is being organised by IAF on 28 Apr 22 at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi. The seminar will be inaugurated by the CAS, who shall also deliver the keynote address for the Inaugural Session. The theme of the seminar is ‘Orchestrating Logistics Support for Air Combat Operations’.

Prominent subject matter experts from the Government, Industry and think-tanks would delve upon aspects pertaining to National Logistics Policy and absorption of current disruptive technologies such as AI, ML, Blockchain and loT. These facets, when incorporated in field of military logistics, would have a transformational impact on the way IAF conducts its business of supply chain management in support of its operations.

The seminar shall also have a session on logistics diplomacy, by entering into International Logistics Support Agreements with key allies, that could give a big boost to the supply chain and inter-operability.