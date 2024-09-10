National Level Competition for Biotech Students & Scholars to Promote ‘BioE3 Policy’

Bhubaneswar, 06 September 2024: Biotechnology sector offers huge potential to foster the growth of Indian economy. So, to popularize the recently launched ‘BioE3 Policy’ by the Government of India, a competition is being launched for the students & research scholars of the sector igniting their creative talents.

Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India announced the ‘BioE3 Policy Awareness Campaign Competition’ on Thursday by joining virtually during an event hosted by the Institute of Life Sciences (BRIC-ILS) Bhubaneswar. The online competition is organised by DBT in association with ILS Bhubaneswar.

The competition invites biotechnology students & scholars across India to explore their creative energies in various categories like drawing, poster making, essay writing, slogan writing & producing short AV in 1-minute reel format on diverse themes. The participants are encouraged to share their outputs on social media channel like ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and share the link at ILS website. The competitors can follow www.ils.res.in/bioe3-competition for further details.

“BioE3 Policy, a transformative initiative by the Government of India, promotes biotechnology for Economy, Environment & Employment. So, this innovative competition is hosted to propagate the message among the key stakeholders. We thus invite students & research scholars of the sector spanning over the country to largely participate in this virtual competition,” informs Dr. Debasis Dash, Director, BRIC-ILS Bhubaneswar.

The submission of entries will be open till the midnight of 10 September, 2024. The entries will be evaluated on the basis of creativity & outreach of the messages on social media. While 100 entries will be given e-Certificates, 10 in each category will be awarded with a cash prize. The winners shall be announced at Global Bio-India 2024 event at New Delhi on 14th September, the organisers inform.