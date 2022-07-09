National Internet Exchange of India(NIXI) introducing Internet Exchanges in Durgapur and Bardhaman to improve quality of Internet and Broadband services in West Bengal and nearby regions

New Delhi : In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision to connect every Indian with open, safe, trusted and accountable internet, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India in presence of Shri S S Ahluwalia, Member of Parliament Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha will be inaugurating two new Internet Exchange points (IXP) of NIXI at Durgapur and Bardhman. It’s an initiative under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) vision 1000 days.

The first Internet Exchange of the state at Kolkata is also run by National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI). It is now expanding its footprint in the state by launching the two new Internet Exchange Points at Durgapur and Bardhaman. The inauguration will be at The Citi Residenci, City Centre, Durgapur.

The launch of these new NIXI internet exchanges in state will contribute to the enhancement and improvement of Internet and Broadband services at local level and in neighbouring regions. The internet service providers connecting at these points will benefit as their broadband services to their end users will improve, bringing about a change in the lives of the people of the region. Opening of these new IXPs will benefit every sector of the state ranging from health, education, agriculture, startup, ecosystem to MSMEs & other business verticals. Accessibility and convenience will increase for citizens in terms of availing government benefits and improving quality of life. The 2 new Internet Exchange nodes from NIXI are certain to boost the state’s Internet ecology.

In order to improve the overall Indian internet ecosystem and give internet users access to it at a low cost with improved speed, NIXI plans to install such internet exchanges in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the near future. All Internet Service Providers are invited by NIXI to establish peering at any of its nodes and support the domestic Internet ecosystem. Taking Digital opportunities to tier 2 / 3 cities is an article of faith for Narendra Modi Government. It is our duty to ensure that the power of internet empowers all with an approach – ‘No one is left Behind’, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a statement issued through a release.