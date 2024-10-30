​​​​​​​National Internet Exchange of India unveils new office at World Trade Centre, New Delhi along with its new initiatives

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) today celebrated the grand inauguration of its new office at the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. The event was presided over by Sh. S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Chairman, NIXI along with Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, and Shri Rajesh Singh, Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, MeitY. This event marked a significant step in NIXI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen India’s internet infrastructure and foster digital growth.

As part of the event, Secretary MeitY also unveiled a few of the initiatives undertaken by NIXI, such as a Festive Offer for .in Accredited Registrars, aimed at accelerating the adoption of the .in domain across the users. He mentioned that NIXI has a very important role to play in the field of Internet, not just at national level but also globally. NIXI is ready to make a difference in this field as its role is being redefined right now, he added.

NIXI’s CSR Impact Report for FY 23-24

The ceremony also featured the launch of NIXI’s CSR Impact Report for FY 23-24, highlighting the organization’s achievements in the realm of corporate social responsibility. The report showcased NIXI’s work in promoting digital literacy, expanding internet accessibility, and contributing to community development. It also outlined future goals, reaffirming NIXI’s commitment to supporting India’s digital economy and social empowerment initiatives.

Strategic Agreement with TCIL

The event was also marked by the signing of a strategic agreement with M/s Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) for the implementation of NIXI SSL Certificate Authority (SSL CA). This partnership will enhance internet security across India by providing trusted SSL certification services, ensuring safe online transactions and bolstering user trust.

On this occasion, Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO NIXI said that as of now we have booked 41 lakh domains and our next target is to reach 50 lakh which will be a very significant target. We have 77 exchange points across the country which have proven helpful in keeping our data within the country. We are also planning to bring a new scheme to increase these exchange points.

About NIXI

Set up on 19th June 2003, the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit (Section 8) company under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. It is tasked with increasing internet penetration and adoption in India by facilitating various infrastructure aspects to enable the internet ecosystem to be managed and used by the masses.

The four services under NIXI include: Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) for building Internet Exchange Points, .IN Registry for building the .in domain digital identity, IRINN for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses adoption, and Data Centre services under NIXI-CSC for data storage services.