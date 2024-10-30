National Integration Day Observed in the National Commission Of Minorities

The National Integration Day, a significant occasion to promote unity, harmony and inclusiveness was commemorated on 30th October 2024 in National Commission for Minorities (NCM), in honour of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Chairman, NCM administered the pledge with all officers and staff members of NCM. While remembering the exemplary contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel towards unity of the nation, Chairman, NCM also emphasised the importance of embracing our cultural, linguistic and regional differences, fostering a sense of belongingness amongst all citizens. On this occasion, Vice-Chairman, Member and Secretary, NCM also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a key architect of India’s unity and that the day serves as a reminder of the strength that lies in our diversity.

On the eve of Deepawali festival, Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Member and Secretary, NCM extended best wishes to all officers and staff for a happy, cracker free and safe Deepawali.