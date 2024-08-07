National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN) Portal Enhances Drug Crime Investigations

Government has taken various information technology driven initiatives in the field of Drug Law Enforcement. Some of the initiatives are as under: –

(i) Narco Coordination (NCORD) Portal accessible at https://narcoordindia.in/ is a gateway for all drugs and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) related information for all four tiers of stakeholders starting from district level to state level and Central Ministries including all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs).

(ii) To assist all DLEAs/other investigation agencies for investigation and proactive policing, National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN) portal is developed. It provides data of narcotics offenders involved in narcotics offences under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

(iii) Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) is aimed to inter-link all police stations under a common application software for the purpose of investigation, data analytics, research, policy making and providing Citizen Services such as reporting & tracking of complaints, request for antecedent verifications, etc.

(iv) A task force on Darknet and Crypto-Currency has been set up under the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) mechanism with a focus on monitoring all platforms facilitating Narco-trafficking, sharing of inputs on drug trafficking amongst Agencies/MAC members, interception of drug networks, continuous capturing of trends, modus operandi & nodes with regular database updates and review of related rules & laws.

(v) The Government has launched 1933- MANAS Helpline designed as a unified platform for citizens to report the drug-related issues via multiple communications.

NIDAAN portal is exclusively meant for use of Drugs Law Enforcement Agencies. The portal has emerged as an effective tool for the Drug Law Enforcement Agencies. It has helped them in connecting dots, previous involvements, fingerprint search, working inter-linkages, busting the network, monitoring habitual offenders, financial investigation and making proposals for detention under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS). It also helps in monitoring status of current cases, bail, parole, handlers, etc.