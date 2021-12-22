National Highways under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme : Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi : Projects comprising length of 19,265 km have been awarded with cost of Rs. 5,60,216 crore, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I. Till now, length of about 6,750 km has been completed.

Projects comprising length of 612 km with cost of Rs. 13,720 crore have been awarded in the State of Bihar, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

Targets for the construction of National Highways are finalized on year to year basis. The Government has set a target of 12,000 km of National Highway for construction during the current financial year 2021-22 against which 5,118 Km has been constructed as on 30th November 2021.

To achieve the target for current financial year 2021-22, Government is closely monitoring various issues affecting completion of NH projects like land acquisition, encroachment removal, law & order issues, utility shifting, non-availability of soil/aggregate, environment/forest/wildlife clearances, ROB & RUB issues, contractual issues, etc. with all stakeholders including State Governments and other Central Ministries/Departments. Regular meetings with concerned State officials at local/district/state level are held on daily/weekly/monthly/quarterly basis, as per requirements based on the criticality of the issues. A comparison from last year is as under:

FY Target (Km) Achievement(Cumulative) 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 2021-22 12000 2284 3824 5118 Till, Nov-21 2020-21 11000 1823 3950 7767 13327

It is estimated that about 4,076 man-days or about 15.5 man-years of employment is required for construction of one kilometer of National Highway. Therefore, 14.2 crore man-days or 5.37 lakh manyears of employment are required for implementation of Bharatmala Pariyojana.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.