National Health Authority (NHA) and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) sign MoU to drive Digital Health Education

In a significant step towards driving Digital Health education across India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in the presence of Union Health Minister, Shri J P Nadda, here today. As part of the collaboration, MUHS will offer its Digital Health Foundation Course (DHFC) to NHA and co-develop additional Digital Health programs, as suggested by NHA to support the roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). NHA would continue to steer the government policy on the digital health landscape in the country for the development of an interoperable digital health ecosystem. The MoU also proposes to develop more such courses in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda stated that “the partnership between NHA and MUHS marks a significant milestone in integrating digital health education into medical curricula and laying the foundation for a more connected and effective healthcare ecosystem.” He also stated that, “this partnership will not only enhance the skills of medical students and professionals but also drive the broader implementation of the ABDM, ultimately benefiting millions of Indians with better access to quality care.”

He further added that “to ensure that our health workers can effectively implement Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), their time-to-time capacity-building is needed. This MoU will not only pave the way for their capacity-building but also contribute to the digital teaching landscape in the country. Shri Nadda commended MUHS “for coming forward to create a ‘need-based’ designed course to ensure the capacity-building of the health workers” and added that “NHA will take it to the ground level that will help in the strengthening of the healthcare ecosystem in our country”.

Smt. Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), stated that “Digital Health is an evolving field and there is a need to build awareness around it for all the stakeholders in the health ecosystem. Our partnership with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will play a transformative role in accelerating the adoption of digital health solutions across India, ensuring that future healthcare professionals are well-prepared to leverage these technologies for improved patient outcomes and efficient healthcare delivery.”

“Digital Health is at the forefront of healthcare today, and understanding Digital Health and its use in patient care is imperative in this era. It is a proud moment for MUHS to make Maharashtra the first state in India to introduce Digital Health for all medical students. We look forward to supporting NHA in the national roll-out,” remarked Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Vice-Chancellor, MUHS.

The Digital Health Foundation Course (DHFC) is a pivotal step in readying healthcare professionals for digital transformation and ABDM adoption. DHFC, created by MUHS with the support of the Koita Foundation, provides a comprehensive understanding of Digital Health fundamentals to doctors and healthcare providers. The DHFC curriculum has been curated by leading doctors and subject matter experts. The DHFC will be customized for the stakeholders in the public health ecosystem.

The DHFC will be made available to medical students, in-service doctors, and healthcare professionals through various platforms, including Mission Karmayogi’s iGOT platform, providing opportunities for Digital Health certification and continuing medical education credits. It will help them implement the ABDM in their respective areas effectively.

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary, senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, Shri Rizwan Koita, Director Koita Foundation and Chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), and other senior officials from MUHS were also present at the occasion.