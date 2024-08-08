National Gas Grid Expands: 24,881 km of Natural Gas Pipelines Operational, 10,404 km Under Construction

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) being supplied through pipeline, obviates the hassles of booking, handling, storing and measuring the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder. Moreover, being lighter than air, PNG is a safer fuel for cooking. In terms of energy content per unit (kcal/kg), PNG is comparatively advantaged vis-à-vis LPG, however the cost of natural gas depends on a number of dynamic factors such as cost of gas procured, state taxes, tariff, subsidy given, transportation and distribution cost etc.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorized approximately 33,478 km length of Natural Gas Pipeline Network across the Country with the aim to create a national gas grid and increase the availability of natural gas across the Country. As on March 2024, approximately 24,881 km pipeline is operational and 10,404 kms of pipeline is under construction.

Providing PNG connections to the households are part of development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network and the same is carried out by the entities authorized by PNGRB. After completion of 12/12A CGD bidding round, PNGRB has authorized 307 Geographical Areas (GAs) covering almost 100% of the total geographical area of the country spread over around 733 districts in 34 states/UTs for the development of CGD network with MWP target of establishing approx. 12.63 crore PNG connections across the country by 2032. As on 31.05.2024, 1.31 crore PNG connections have been provided by the CGD entities. Also, 5,20,176 Inch-kilometer of Steel and MDPE pipeline has been laid across the country till 31.05.2024 against the MWP target of 5,46,867 Inch-kilometer.

Further to promote the usage of gas in PNG (D) segment, Government has taken various measures to meet demands for Piped gas to households from cheaper domestic gas which includes diverting domestic gas from power and other non- priority sectors to meet the requirement of CNG(Transport) and PNG (Domestic) segments; declaring CNG(T)/PNG(D) sector as the first priority for allocation of domestic natural gas; priority to CNG(T)/PNG(D) sector for supply of High Pressure High temperature (HP-HT) gas in any situation requiring proportionate distribution of gas under the bidding process, etc.