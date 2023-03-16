National Gallery of Modern Art and High Commission of Sri Lanka, New Delhi to inaugurate the exhibition, ‘Geoffrey Bawa:It is Essential to be There’ on 17th March

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture, and the High Commission of Sri Lanka, New Delhi with the Geoffrey Bawa Trust Colombo will inaugurate the exhibition Geoffrey Bawa: It is Essential to be There.

The Exhibition will be open from March 17 – May 7, 2023 from 11 AM to 6.30 PM from except on Monday.

The exhibition is the first major exhibition which draws from the archives to look at the Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa’s practice. Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Indo-Lanka Diplomatic Relations, this event celebrates the Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Sri Lanka.

Exploring relationships between ideas, drawings, buildings and places, the exhibition explores the different ways in which images were used in Bawa’s practice. Over 120 documents from the Bawa archives will be on view, including a section on unbuilt work and Bawa’s own photographs from his travels. This exhibition was first presented in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from February–April 2022.

Bawa’s work has been exhibited at multiple venues in Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, North America, Australia, India, Brazil, Singapore, and Germany but this is the first exhibition to focus on the archive, and the first retrospective exhibition of his work to be shown internationally since 2004.

The Geoffrey Bawa Trust received financial support from Kohler India as initiating partner to produce this exhibition.

The Additional content, previews and announcements on exhibition programmes can be found on bawaexhibition.com and ngmaindia.gov.in