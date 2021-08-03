New Delhi : There are two National Food Technology (NFT) Institutes functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Food Processing Industries namely; National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, Haryana and Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Both the Institutes have been able to achieve the objectives for which they were set up. Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel gave this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Twelve courses by NIFTEM and six courses by IIFPT are being offered in the field of food technology and allied sectors. They are as follows in NIFTEM & IIFPT:

In NIFTEM:

B.Tech (Food Technology Management) M.Tech. in Food Process Engineering and Management (FPEM) M.Tech. in Food Technology and Management (FTM) M.Tech. in Food Safety and Quality Management (FSQM) M.Tech. in Food Supply Chain Management (FSCM) M.Tech. in Food Plant Operations and Management (FPOM) Ph.D. in Food Engineering (FE) Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology (FST) Ph.D. in Basic and Applied Sciences (BAS) Ph.D. in Agriculture and Environment sciences (AES) Ph.D. in Food Business Management & Entrepreneurship Development (FBM&ED) Masters in Business Administration (MBA);

In IIFPT:

B.Tech (Food Technology) M.Tech (Food Technology) in Food Process Technology M.Tech (Food Technology) in Food Process Engineering M.Tech (Food Technology) in Food Safety and Quality Assurance Ph.D (Food Technology) in Food Process Technology Ph.D (Food Technology) in Food Process Engineering

Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) and National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) is offering B.Tech, M.Tech & PhD programmes in Food Processing and allied fields. The sanctioned intake of student has been increased to meet out the increasing demand of manpower in a Food Processing Industries. There are also other centrally funded institutions/universities, State run institutions/universities and private institutions/universities offering degree, post graduate degree and doctorate degree in Food Technology and its allied specilization to meet out the demand of manpower in Food Processing Industries.

At present, the Ministry does not have any proposal to set up more NFT Institute in the country. As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (2017-18), the total number of employment in registered food processing sector during last three years i.e.2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017-18, State/UT-wise is enclosed at Annexure.

ANNEXURE

Sr. No. State 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 1 A & N Islands 124 140 68 2 Andhra Pradesh 140830 154227 168404 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1232 1214 999 4 Assam 91520 92064 88415 5 Bihar 23479 22564 24258 6 Chandigarh 1069 939 690 7 Chhattisgarh 26238 29060 26837 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 289 295 336 9 Daman & Diu 1747 1987 1773 10 Delhi 14056 15590 13400 11 Goa 7350 7307 6795 12 Gujarat 108141 119403 122015 13 Haryana 46511 66304 68637 14 Himachal Pradesh 13098 16839 12949 15 Jammu and Kashmir 7348 7543 9910 16 Jharkhand 6206 6820 7670 17 Karnataka 120423 139954 137854 18 Kerala 119517 97541 101668 19 Madhya Pradesh 52471 58317 57688 20 Maharashtra 238059 223624 238477 21 Manipur 633 634 727 22 Meghalaya 796 807 1242 23 Nagaland 265 286 274 24 Odisha 30640 31714 34073 25 Puducherry 4268 3445 3510 26 Punjab 106565 128578 149319 27 Rajasthan 39080 40555 42838 28 Sikkim 1728 1963 2008 29 Tamil Nadu 214910 216886 226675 30 Telangana 65655 62919 68669 31 Tripura 2325 2524 2509 32 Uttar Pradesh 163142 175589 171058 33 Uttarakhand 25783 27794 31822 34 West Bengal 89497 98390 109862 Total-All India 1764995 1853816 1933429