New Delhi : There are two National Food Technology (NFT) Institutes functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Food Processing Industries namely; National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, Haryana and Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Both the Institutes have been able to achieve the objectives for which they were set up. Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel gave this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
Twelve courses by NIFTEM and six courses by IIFPT are being offered in the field of food technology and allied sectors. They are as follows in NIFTEM & IIFPT:
In NIFTEM:
- B.Tech (Food Technology Management)
- M.Tech. in Food Process Engineering and Management (FPEM)
- M.Tech. in Food Technology and Management (FTM)
- M.Tech. in Food Safety and Quality Management (FSQM)
- M.Tech. in Food Supply Chain Management (FSCM)
- M.Tech. in Food Plant Operations and Management (FPOM)
- Ph.D. in Food Engineering (FE)
- Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology (FST)
- Ph.D. in Basic and Applied Sciences (BAS)
- Ph.D. in Agriculture and Environment sciences (AES)
- Ph.D. in Food Business Management & Entrepreneurship Development (FBM&ED)
- Masters in Business Administration (MBA);
In IIFPT:
- B.Tech (Food Technology)
- M.Tech (Food Technology) in Food Process Technology
- M.Tech (Food Technology) in Food Process Engineering
- M.Tech (Food Technology) in Food Safety and Quality Assurance
- Ph.D (Food Technology) in Food Process Technology
- Ph.D (Food Technology) in Food Process Engineering
Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) and National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) is offering B.Tech, M.Tech & PhD programmes in Food Processing and allied fields. The sanctioned intake of student has been increased to meet out the increasing demand of manpower in a Food Processing Industries. There are also other centrally funded institutions/universities, State run institutions/universities and private institutions/universities offering degree, post graduate degree and doctorate degree in Food Technology and its allied specilization to meet out the demand of manpower in Food Processing Industries.
At present, the Ministry does not have any proposal to set up more NFT Institute in the country. As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (2017-18), the total number of employment in registered food processing sector during last three years i.e.2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017-18, State/UT-wise is enclosed at Annexure.
ANNEXURE
|Sr. No.
|State
|2015-16
|2016-17
|2017-18
|1
|A & N Islands
|124
|140
|68
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|140830
|154227
|168404
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1232
|1214
|999
|4
|Assam
|91520
|92064
|88415
|5
|Bihar
|23479
|22564
|24258
|6
|Chandigarh
|1069
|939
|690
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|26238
|29060
|26837
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|289
|295
|336
|9
|Daman & Diu
|1747
|1987
|1773
|10
|Delhi
|14056
|15590
|13400
|11
|Goa
|7350
|7307
|6795
|12
|Gujarat
|108141
|119403
|122015
|13
|Haryana
|46511
|66304
|68637
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|13098
|16839
|12949
|15
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7348
|7543
|9910
|16
|Jharkhand
|6206
|6820
|7670
|17
|Karnataka
|120423
|139954
|137854
|18
|Kerala
|119517
|97541
|101668
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|52471
|58317
|57688
|20
|Maharashtra
|238059
|223624
|238477
|21
|Manipur
|633
|634
|727
|22
|Meghalaya
|796
|807
|1242
|23
|Nagaland
|265
|286
|274
|24
|Odisha
|30640
|31714
|34073
|25
|Puducherry
|4268
|3445
|3510
|26
|Punjab
|106565
|128578
|149319
|27
|Rajasthan
|39080
|40555
|42838
|28
|Sikkim
|1728
|1963
|2008
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|214910
|216886
|226675
|30
|Telangana
|65655
|62919
|68669
|31
|Tripura
|2325
|2524
|2509
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|163142
|175589
|171058
|33
|Uttarakhand
|25783
|27794
|31822
|34
|West Bengal
|89497
|98390
|109862
|Total-All India
|1764995
|1853816
|1933429