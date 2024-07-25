National

National Electric Bus Programme Aims to Revolutionize Public Transport

NITI Aayog vide letter dated 13.05.2022 has requested Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to perform the role of a program manager for demand aggregation of 50,000 E-buses.

State-wise details of electric buses as on 19th July, 2024 are provided in the Annexure.

 

No fund has been allocated as financial assistance to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in the last five years.

Annexure

State Name No. of Electric Buses as on 19.07.2024
Pure Electric Buses Strong Hybrid Electric Buses
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 40
Andhra Pradesh 131 17
Assam 215
Bihar 27 3
Chandigarh 81
Chhattisgarh 4 29
Delhi 2011
Goa 124
Gujarat 894 1
Haryana 28 3
Himachal Pradesh 123
Jammu and Kashmir 244
Jharkhand 7 8
Karnataka 1195 84
Kerala 191
Ladakh 19
Madhya Pradesh 115 6
Maharashtra 2111 3
Manipur 1
Mizoram 1
Odisha 161 13
Puducherry 22
Punjab 17
Rajasthan 24
Tamil Nadu 153
UT of DNH and DD 25
Uttarakhand 35 1
Uttar Pradesh 758 3
West Bengal 181 34

In the above mentioned data the class of vehicles includes Buses, Omni Buses and Educational Institution Buses.

The details given are for digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan 4.  Data for Telangana and Lakshadweep has not been provided as they are not in centralized Vahan 4.

 

