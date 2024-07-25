National Electric Bus Programme Aims to Revolutionize Public Transport

NITI Aayog vide letter dated 13.05.2022 has requested Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to perform the role of a program manager for demand aggregation of 50,000 E-buses.
State-wise details of electric buses as on 19th July, 2024 are provided in the Annexure.
No fund has been allocated as financial assistance to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in the last five years.
Annexure
|State Name
|No. of Electric Buses as on 19.07.2024
|Pure Electric Buses
|Strong Hybrid Electric Buses
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|40
|–
|Andhra Pradesh
|131
|17
|Assam
|215
|–
|Bihar
|27
|3
|Chandigarh
|81
|–
|Chhattisgarh
|4
|29
|Delhi
|2011
|–
|Goa
|124
|–
|Gujarat
|894
|1
|Haryana
|28
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|123
|–
|Jammu and Kashmir
|244
|–
|Jharkhand
|7
|8
|Karnataka
|1195
|84
|Kerala
|191
|–
|Ladakh
|19
|–
|Madhya Pradesh
|115
|6
|Maharashtra
|2111
|3
|Manipur
|1
|–
|Mizoram
|1
|–
|Odisha
|161
|13
|Puducherry
|22
|–
|Punjab
|17
|–
|Rajasthan
|24
|–
|Tamil Nadu
|153
|–
|UT of DNH and DD
|25
|–
|Uttarakhand
|35
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|758
|3
|West Bengal
|181
|34
In the above mentioned data the class of vehicles includes Buses, Omni Buses and Educational Institution Buses.
The details given are for digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan 4. Data for Telangana and Lakshadweep has not been provided as they are not in centralized Vahan 4.