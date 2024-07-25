National Electric Bus Programme Aims to Revolutionize Public Transport

NITI Aayog vide letter dated 13.05.2022 has requested Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to perform the role of a program manager for demand aggregation of 50,000 E-buses.

State-wise details of electric buses as on 19th July, 2024 are provided in the Annexure.

No fund has been allocated as financial assistance to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in the last five years.

Annexure

State Name No. of Electric Buses as on 19.07.2024 Pure Electric Buses Strong Hybrid Electric Buses Andaman & Nicobar Islands 40 – Andhra Pradesh 131 17 Assam 215 – Bihar 27 3 Chandigarh 81 – Chhattisgarh 4 29 Delhi 2011 – Goa 124 – Gujarat 894 1 Haryana 28 3 Himachal Pradesh 123 – Jammu and Kashmir 244 – Jharkhand 7 8 Karnataka 1195 84 Kerala 191 – Ladakh 19 – Madhya Pradesh 115 6 Maharashtra 2111 3 Manipur 1 – Mizoram 1 – Odisha 161 13 Puducherry 22 – Punjab 17 – Rajasthan 24 – Tamil Nadu 153 – UT of DNH and DD 25 – Uttarakhand 35 1 Uttar Pradesh 758 3 West Bengal 181 34

In the above mentioned data the class of vehicles includes Buses, Omni Buses and Educational Institution Buses.

The details given are for digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan 4. Data for Telangana and Lakshadweep has not been provided as they are not in centralized Vahan 4.