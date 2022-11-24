National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) collaborated with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), to organize a Career Counselling workshop for EMRS students

New Delhi : National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) collaborated with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), to organize a Career Counselling workshop. The workshop was organized on 22nd November 2022 in an online mode for class XI and XII students of EMRSs (Eklavya Model Residential Schools).

The workshop was organized by NESTS in its endeavor of preparing students for future careers, which is a major component in the process of successful implementation of the EMRS scheme. It is imperative in today’s time to counsel students and orient them to understand divergent career options and course of professions that shall pave the way for them explore the path to success. Since, choosing a career impacts lifetime of a student, it is pertinent that students are exposed to plethora of options available with them so that they can make more vigilant and better choices as they tread on higher education pathway.

The workshop sessions included introduction of students to the fashion organization; building their exposure towards variety of Under Graduate Courses & Extra Co-curricular activities; about Examination Pattern & Eligibility Criteria; interaction with experts; sharing of Alumni’s Journey etc. Enthusiastic participation by EMRS students across the country was reflective of students’ keenness in exploring higher education fields that offer successful career as also suit their individual capabilities.