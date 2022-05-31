National Education Ministers’ Conference to be held in Gujarat on 1st and 2nd June, 2022

New Delhi : National Education Ministers’ Conference is to be held in Gujarat on 1st and 2nd June, 2022.

Education Ministers of States/UTs are will be participating in the conference. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology; Smt. Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education; Dr. Subhash Sarkar, MoS for Education and senior officials of Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR, NETF, etc.

The Ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) on 1st June, 2022.