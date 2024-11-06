National e-Governance Division Hosts Workshop on Emerging Technologies in Arunachal Pradesh

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), organised a State Capacity Building Workshop on Emerging Technologies in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The workshop held on November 5 – 6, 2024, is a part of NeGD’s ongoing initiative under the Digital India programme to build capacity in emerging technologies through its Capacity Building Scheme. These workshops are designed to demystify the transformative potential of emerging technologies for improvement in service delivery and to guide policy formulation in the context of evolving digital landscapes.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with NeGD, hosted the workshop which was attended by more than 150 officials. On the first day, the leadership training session was organized for senior government officers, including the Hon’ble Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Commissioners and Secretaries from various departments, and officers from the Department of IT and Communication. The mid-level training, tailored for directors and other officers, was held on the second day- November 6, 2024.

The primary goal of the workshop is to equip officials with the knowledge and skills needed to identify and leverage high-impact technology opportunities to enhance service delivery. During the opening session, Shri Manish Gupta, Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh shared valuable insights on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance and administration. He highlighted the practical advantages and challenges of AI integration based on real-life experiences and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to digital transformation, emphasizing its potential to enable more responsive and efficient governance.

The workshop was conducted by the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation as a knowledge partner of National e-Governance Division and focused on practical applications of emerging technologies to improve governance and public service delivery. Key discussions included the use of AI and data-driven solutions to enhance government operations.