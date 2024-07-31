National e-Governance Division Enhances Cybersecurity Skills of Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Information Security Officers

A State Capacity-Building workshop is being conducted for the Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) of the Government of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from July 30-August 1, 2024 with 62 participants, including 32 CISOs of various State Government Departments.

This programme is being conducted by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Home Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh (MP) and MP-CERT, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Shri Nikunj Srivastava, Principal Secretary, shared his views on cybersecurity and expectations from CISOs, reaffirming the government’s commitment to this cause. The session, organized to strengthen cybersecurity across MP Government departments, has been facilitated by Shri Anshul Gupta, IAS, Director MP-CERT, further demonstrating the government’s support.

This is the second batch in this series planned for the MP Government. The three-day intensive workshop is intended to spread awareness, build capacities, and enable government departments to take steps to create a cyber-resilient ecosystem. It imparts holistic information and knowledge about cyber security to enable government departments to look after their cyber hygiene, safety, and security, thus facilitating the Digital India programme for integrated delivery of various Government services to citizens. The sessions will help MP Government CISOs strengthen cybersecurity within their respective departments.