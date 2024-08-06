National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal Launched to Facilitate Reporting of Cyber Crimes Against Women and Children

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber fraud through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their LEAs.

To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps for spreading awareness about cyber crimes, issuance of alerts/ advisories, capacity building/training of law enforcement personnel/ prosecutors/judicial officers, improving cyber forensic facilities, etc. The Government has set up the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ (I4C) as an attached office to deal with all types of cyber crime in the country, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (https://cybercrime.gov.in) has been launched, as a part of the I4C, to enable public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cyber crimes, with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. Cyber crime incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action thereon are handled by the State/UT Law Enforcement Agencies concerned as per the provisions of the law.

The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’, under I4C, has been launched in year 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters. So far, financial amount of more than Rs. 2400 Crore has been saved in more than 7.6 lakh complaints. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to provide assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.

The Central Government has launched Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security and increase awareness about citizen centric initiatives of the Government. The portal inter-alia, provides, facilities to citizens to report suspected fraud communications, know the mobile connections issued in their name and report the mobile connections for disconnection which are either not required or not taken by them, report the stolen / lost mobile handset for blocking and tracing, report the incoming international calls received with Indian telephone number as calling line identification.

The Central Government has launched an online Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) for sharing of telecom misuse related information and list of disconnected numbers with reasons with the concerned stakeholders for prevention of cyber-crime and financial frauds. The Central Government has developed a system to detect fraudulent mobile connections obtained on fake/ forged documents and direct Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for reverification. The outcome of the initiatives taken by the Central Government are as under: