National Culture Fund has completed 52 projects with various donors since its inception says, G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Government of India has set up National Culture Fund (NCF) as a Trust on 28th November, 1996 under the Charitable Endowment Act, 1890. NCF is managed by a (Governing) Council and an Executive Committee. The Council is chaired by the Union Minister of Culture and has a strength of 21 including 15 non-official members representing various fields including corporate sector, private foundations and not-for-profit voluntary organizations. The Executive Committee is chaired by Secretary (Culture) and has a strength of 9 including 4 non-official members from the Council.

A donor/sponsor while making contributions to the NCF may indicate a project along with any specific location/aspect and also an agency for execution of the project. Besides, the interests accrued from the Primary and Secondary Corpus is also utilized for activities associated with the field of culture.

The aim of National Culture Fund (NCF) is to establish and nurture partnerships in the field of Culture and Heritage with private and public sectors, government, non-government agencies, private institutions and foundations and mobilize resources for the restoration, conservation, protection and development of India’s rich, natural, tangible and intangible heritage.

The major objectives of NCF is to administer and apply the Fund for conservation, maintenance, promotion, protection, preservation and up gradation of monuments protected or otherwise; for the training and development of a cadre of specialists and cultural administrators, for innovations and experiments in arts and for documentation of cultural expressions and forms that have lost their relevance in contemporary scenario and are either fading out or facing extinction.

Since inception, NCF has completed 52 projects with various donors.

This information was given by Minister of Culture and Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha.