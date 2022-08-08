New Delhi : The Ministry of Development of Northern Region under the “Schemes of NEC” supports proposal which promotes the comparative strengths and potential of the North Eastern Region (NER) through various promotional activities like Road Shows, Business Summits, Conventions, Seminars, Workshops and specialized Media Campaigns etc. “Destination North East” a comprehensive promotional show, showcasing the rich art and culture of NER was successfully organized in various cities in Chandigarh (2017), Delhi (2018) and Varanasi (2019) in which the artists and artisans from North East participated alongwith opportunities for B2B interaction. Further, during the Madhavpur Ghed festival held at Madhavpur in Gujarat during April 10th-13th 2022 along with the participation of artists and artisans from the 8 NE States, 84 persons from the State of Arunachal Pradesh also attended as part of the family of Rani Rukmini.

Further, under the National Cultural Exchange Programme (NCEP) funded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, various Festivals of performing arts, exhibitions, yatras etc are organized in member states. Artists from other zones/states are invited to participate in these programmes and get a platform for exchanging cultural ties apart from acquainting the common people with the rich diversity of Indian culture.

As per the Ministry of Education, under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), ‘Akam-Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) has been initiated. The programme will facilitate students’ visit to their paired state and UT (as per pairing matrix of EBSB). The broad plan is for 750 school students and 750 college students together visit their paired states on a 5-day tour (excluding travel time) in the month of June to September 2022 during which they will gain first hand experience of various socio-cultural and other aspect of life in that state/UT.

As per the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), under the Skill India Mission, a flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) to impart skill development training to prospective youth of the country is implemented. Since inception of PMKVY i.e. 2015, as on 30.06.2022, 4.41 lakh candidates have been trained under Short Term Training (STT) and 7.25 lakh candidates have been oriented under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) in the North Eastern States. Further, the Department of School Education and Literacy is implementing “Vocationalisation of School Education” under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of “Samagra Shikhsha”. Under the scheme, National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) compliant vocational courses are offered to the school students from class 9th to 12th in the covered schools. Employability Skill module has been a mandatory part of the vocational courses which consists of Communication Skill, Self-Management Skills, Information & Communication Technology Skills, Entrepreneurship Skills and Green Skills.

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.