National Crisis Management Committee meets to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal

The Cabinet Secretary, Dr. T. V. Somanathan chaired a meeting of National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal.

The Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of the well-marked low-pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over east central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called to safe berth. Control Rooms have also been activated and are monitoring the situation. Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services have been kept in readiness. People residing in vulnerable areas have been identified for evacuation.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has kept 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby for deployment. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have been kept in readiness. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the ports of Paradip and Haldia. Emergency teams have been deployed by M/o Power and D/o Telecommunication for immediate restoration and the situation is being monitored.

Reviewing the preparedness measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Odisha and West Bengal, the Cabinet Secretary stressed that all necessary preventive and precautionary measures may be taken by the State Governments and Central Agencies. The aim should be to keep loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure. In case of damages, the essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time.

The Cabinet Secretary said that it must be ensured that the fishermen at sea are called back and people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time. He assured the Government of Odisha and West Bengal that all Central agencies are on full alert and will be available for assistance. He advised the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also to be prepared to handle any situations due to heavy rainfall. Cabinet Secretary also stressed that release of water from dam sites in the likely affected area should be calibrated to avoid any flooding.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal, Union Home Secretary, Secretaries in the Ministries of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Department of Fisheries, Power, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Additional Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, Member(Technical), Department of Telecommunication besides Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC),Member Secretary National Disaster Management Authority, Director General India Meteorological Department, Director General National Disaster Response Force, Director General Indian Coast Guard and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.