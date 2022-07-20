New Delhi : The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes the statistical data on crimes in its publication “Crime in India”. The latest published report is for the year 2020. As per the data published by the NCRB, State/UT-wise details of the cases registered under Fraud (Sec. 420 r/w 465, 468-471 IPC) (includes Credit/Debit Card, ATM, Online Banking Fraud, OTP Fraud & Others) for cyber crimes (involving communication devices as medium/target) during the period from 2017 to 2020 are given below. The NCRB started collecting such data only from 2017.

Sl. no

State/UT

2017

2018

2019

2020

1

Andhra Pradesh

166

195

703

764

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0

0

0

3

3

Assam

5

6

83

58

4

Bihar

427

357

1008

1294

5

Chhattisgarh

33

18

35

71

6

Goa

0

0

0

1

7

Gujarat

123

139

107

205

8

Haryana

53

0

107

36

9

Himachal Pradesh

0

0

0

1

10

Jharkhand

72

175

18

83

11

Karnataka

11

49

7

0

12

Kerala

20

14

14

6

13

Madhya Pradesh

66

43

25

69

14

Maharashtra

1426

1036

1681

2032

15

Manipur

5

0

0

0

16

Meghalaya

3

0

0

10

17

Mizoram

0

0

0

0

18

Nagaland

0

0

0

0

19

Odisha

333

392

956

1079

20

Punjab

5

7

35

16

21

Rajasthan

92

72

324

332

22

Sikkim

0

0

0

0

23

Tamil Nadu

21

5

11

5

24

Telangana

277

347

282

3316

25

Tripura

3

0

0

0

26

Uttar Pradesh

270

454

813

837

27

Uttarakhand

1

28

3

1

28

West Bengal

22

4

0

145

Total State(s)

3434

3341

6212

10364

29

A&N Islands

0

2

0

0

30

Chandigarh

6

2

0

0

31

D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+

0

0

0

0

32

Delhi

23

3

11

31

33

Jammu & Kashmir*

3

3

6

0

34

Ladakh

–

–

–

0

35

Lakshadweep

0

2

0

0

36

Puducherry

0

0

0

0

Total UT(s)

32

12

17

31

Total (All India)

3466

3353

6229

10395

Source: Crime in India, NCRB

Note : ‘+’Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT for 2017-2019

‘*’Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh for 2017-2019

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. States/UTs are primarily responsible for deployment of adequate manpower, training of police personnel and developing mechanism to combat cyber crime.

To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crime, including cyber frauds, in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken measures which, inter-alia, include the following:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to provide a framework and eco-system for LEAs to deal with cyber crime in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

The Ministry of Home Affairs operationalized the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) to enable the public to report all types of cyber crimes, with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. Cyber crime incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective State/UT law enforcement agency for further handling as per the provisions of the law.

Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off fund by the fraudsters. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance to the States/UTs under Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & Children (CCPWC) scheme for their capacity building such as setting up of cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories, capacity building and hiring of junior cyber consultants. Cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned in 28 States/UTs.

Training curriculum has been prepared for law enforcement agencies personnel, prosecutors and judicial officers for better handling of Investigation and prosecution. The States/UTs have been mandated to organize training programmes. So far, more than 20,000 LEA personnel, judicial officers and prosecutors have been provided training on cyber crime awareness, investigation, forensics etc.

The ‘National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL)’ a state of the art facility has been set up under the I4C to train & assist the State/UT Investigation Officers. The NCFL has been made functional and its facilities are being extended to States/UTs.

The Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform under the I4C called ‘CyTrain’ portal has been developed. CyTrain portal helps in the capacity building of Police Officers/ Judicial Officers through online course on critical aspects of cybercrime investigation, forensics, prosecution, etc., along with certification. So far, more than 21,300 Police Officers from States/UTs are registered and more than 5700 Certificates issued through the portal.

viii. Bureau of Police Research and Development, National Crime Records Bureau, North Eastern Police Academy and State Police Training Institutes conduct regular training programmes for the LEAs.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.