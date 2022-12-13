New Delhi : With enhanced use of cyber space, number of cyber crimes including frauds is also increasing. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes the statistical data on crimes in its publication “Crime in India”. The latest published report is for the year 2021. As per the data published by the NCRB, detail of State/UT wise cases registered under cyber crimes (involving communication devices as medium/target) during the period from 2017 to 2021 is given below.
State/UT-wise Cases Registered(CR), Cases Chargesheeted(CCS), Cases Convicted(CON), Cases Discharged (CDIS), Cases Acquitted (CAQ), Persons Arrested(PAR), Persons Chargesheeted(PCS), Persons Convicted(PCV),Persons Discharged (PDIS) and Persons Acquitted (PAQ) under Total Cyber Crimes during 2017-2018
|SL
|State/UT
|2017
|2018
|CR
|CCS
|CON
|CDIS
|CAQ
|PAR
|PCS
|PCV
|PDIS
|PAQ
|CR
|CCS
|CON
|CDIS
|CAQ
|PAR
|PCS
|PCV
|PDIS
|PAQ
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|931
|198
|4
|0
|70
|388
|269
|5
|4
|102
|1207
|243
|10
|9
|33
|522
|412
|14
|10
|59
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|1120
|179
|0
|0
|1
|1261
|726
|0
|0
|1
|2022
|201
|3
|1
|38
|1730
|224
|3
|2
|38
|4
|Bihar
|433
|251
|2
|0
|19
|884
|265
|3
|0
|20
|374
|229
|0
|0
|0
|357
|330
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|171
|78
|9
|4
|8
|128
|127
|9
|4
|18
|139
|78
|3
|0
|13
|118
|109
|3
|0
|16
|6
|Goa
|13
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2
|0
|29
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Gujarat
|458
|190
|0
|0
|2
|472
|437
|0
|0
|2
|702
|334
|0
|0
|2
|786
|647
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Haryana
|504
|130
|11
|0
|77
|211
|197
|12
|0
|168
|418
|184
|5
|0
|34
|260
|252
|5
|0
|48
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|56
|15
|2
|0
|14
|34
|17
|2
|0
|19
|69
|25
|0
|0
|2
|19
|27
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Jharkhand
|720
|115
|3
|2
|4
|368
|155
|3
|2
|4
|930
|186
|34
|0
|15
|450
|362
|38
|0
|19
|11
|Karnataka
|3174
|130
|0
|0
|39
|294
|163
|0
|0
|60
|5839
|139
|1
|0
|43
|378
|198
|1
|0
|76
|12
|Kerala
|320
|144
|8
|0
|43
|240
|159
|9
|0
|47
|340
|203
|8
|3
|31
|298
|256
|12
|3
|31
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|490
|349
|7
|2
|7
|544
|548
|9
|2
|10
|740
|575
|19
|3
|54
|735
|808
|25
|4
|76
|14
|Maharashtra
|3604
|720
|11
|0
|48
|1716
|1196
|10
|3
|63
|3511
|1052
|10
|1
|50
|2118
|1449
|22
|1
|64
|15
|Manipur
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Meghalaya
|39
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Mizoram
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Odisha
|824
|143
|1
|0
|4
|200
|200
|1
|0
|4
|843
|219
|0
|0
|2
|254
|284
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Punjab
|176
|60
|2
|2
|21
|223
|111
|2
|2
|27
|239
|80
|5
|1
|19
|258
|118
|7
|1
|27
|21
|Rajasthan
|1304
|184
|5
|7
|11
|374
|357
|5
|7
|20
|1104
|232
|2
|1
|8
|418
|411
|3
|1
|10
|22
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|228
|70
|0
|0
|9
|208
|99
|0
|0
|12
|295
|131
|11
|1
|24
|326
|185
|11
|1
|47
|24
|Telangana
|1209
|266
|1
|0
|64
|808
|428
|1
|0
|92
|1205
|480
|0
|0
|29
|699
|601
|0
|0
|53
|25
|Tripura
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|4971
|1700
|79
|2
|42
|2726
|2576
|83
|2
|63
|6280
|2325
|373
|7
|89
|3437
|3238
|445
|7
|117
|27
|Uttarakhand
|124
|47
|1
|0
|1
|55
|58
|2
|0
|2
|171
|55
|2
|0
|2
|92
|75
|3
|0
|6
|28
|West Bengal
|568
|133
|1
|0
|3
|266
|99
|1
|0
|4
|335
|186
|3
|0
|8
|159
|198
|3
|0
|8
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|21530
|5115
|149
|20
|490
|11447
|8202
|159
|28
|741
|26931
|7163
|490
|27
|498
|13447
|10191
|596
|30
|704
|29
|A&N Islands
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|32
|13
|1
|0
|5
|30
|20
|1
|0
|5
|30
|13
|3
|0
|7
|13
|13
|3
|0
|7
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|162
|38
|2
|2
|0
|105
|69
|2
|2
|0
|189
|32
|2
|9
|1
|83
|49
|2
|9
|2
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|63
|11
|0
|0
|4
|17
|12
|0
|0
|4
|73
|14
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|0
|0
|12
|34
|Ladakh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|TOTAL UT(S)
|266
|65
|3
|2
|10
|154
|104
|3
|2
|10
|317
|71
|5
|9
|15
|122
|97
|5
|9
|24
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|21796
|5180
|152
|22
|500
|11601
|8306
|162
|30
|751
|27248
|7234
|495
|36
|513
|13569
|10288
|601
|39
|728
Source: Crime in India. Note: ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2017,2018;
‘ *’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during 2017,2018.
ANNEXURE-I (Page 2 of 3)
L.S. .US. Q. NO. 1044 FOR 13.12.2022
State/UT-wise Cases Registered(CR), Cases Chargesheeted(CCS), Cases Convicted(CON), Cases Discharged (CDIS), Cases Acquitted (CAQ), Persons Arrested(PAR), Persons Chargesheeted(PCS), Persons Convicted(PCV),Persons Discharged (PDIS) and Persons Acquitted (PAQ) under Total Cyber Crimes during 2019-2020
|SL
|State/UT
|2019
|2020
|CR
|CCS
|CON
|CDIS
|CAQ
|PAR
|PCS
|PCV
|PDIS
|PAQ
|CR
|CCS
|CON
|CDIS
|CAQ
|PAR
|PCS
|PCV
|PDIS
|PAQ
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|1886
|235
|3
|0
|53
|452
|344
|5
|0
|68
|1899
|314
|6
|10
|88
|475
|446
|9
|10
|123
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|2231
|349
|13
|0
|53
|1636
|733
|13
|0
|53
|3530
|385
|0
|0
|41
|1717
|395
|0
|0
|80
|4
|Bihar
|1050
|288
|4
|0
|46
|1014
|519
|17
|0
|46
|1512
|651
|0
|0
|0
|751
|727
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|175
|94
|13
|0
|23
|139
|136
|19
|0
|27
|297
|152
|3
|0
|7
|209
|188
|3
|0
|7
|6
|Goa
|15
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|40
|6
|0
|0
|1
|15
|15
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Gujarat
|784
|447
|0
|0
|8
|1083
|1064
|0
|0
|11
|1283
|475
|0
|0
|4
|942
|906
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Haryana
|564
|188
|6
|0
|40
|314
|288
|10
|0
|63
|656
|221
|0
|0
|9
|347
|323
|0
|0
|21
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|76
|20
|2
|0
|4
|44
|24
|2
|0
|4
|98
|31
|0
|0
|1
|46
|39
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Jharkhand
|1095
|344
|19
|0
|16
|402
|568
|19
|0
|16
|1204
|462
|125
|2
|44
|820
|791
|131
|7
|45
|11
|Karnataka
|12020
|111
|9
|0
|26
|446
|183
|10
|0
|31
|10741
|2842
|2
|0
|19
|489
|2916
|2
|0
|25
|12
|Kerala
|307
|176
|2
|0
|33
|220
|214
|2
|0
|46
|426
|161
|0
|0
|7
|299
|179
|0
|0
|7
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|602
|405
|18
|4
|13
|659
|531
|24
|5
|18
|699
|445
|14
|7
|28
|692
|598
|15
|7
|28
|14
|Maharashtra
|4967
|980
|7
|2
|45
|1739
|1470
|9
|2
|60
|5496
|902
|3
|1
|33
|1735
|1238
|3
|1
|48
|15
|Manipur
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|79
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Meghalaya
|89
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|142
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Mizoram
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|13
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Odisha
|1485
|220
|0
|0
|0
|316
|351
|0
|0
|0
|1931
|282
|0
|0
|1
|369
|396
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Punjab
|243
|90
|5
|3
|26
|259
|118
|9
|4
|35
|378
|106
|1
|0
|5
|298
|162
|1
|0
|8
|21
|Rajasthan
|1762
|312
|35
|14
|9
|571
|556
|41
|23
|11
|1354
|340
|24
|5
|21
|541
|520
|32
|11
|27
|22
|Sikkim
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|385
|113
|8
|1
|9
|400
|161
|10
|1
|12
|782
|135
|7
|7
|25
|516
|237
|9
|8
|28
|24
|Telangana
|2691
|847
|10
|0
|128
|748
|1564
|11
|0
|179
|5024
|939
|280
|0
|56
|1169
|1158
|282
|0
|81
|25
|Tripura
|20
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|34
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|11416
|3705
|201
|30
|46
|4324
|5258
|272
|45
|66
|11097
|4987
|642
|36
|47
|6491
|6427
|878
|47
|55
|27
|Uttarakhand
|100
|40
|1
|0
|0
|71
|72
|1
|0
|0
|243
|58
|0
|1
|0
|93
|80
|0
|1
|0
|28
|West Bengal
|524
|104
|4
|0
|26
|215
|124
|4
|0
|27
|712
|178
|0
|0
|6
|203
|313
|0
|0
|6
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|44511
|9099
|360
|55
|605
|15076
|14318
|478
|82
|774
|49708
|14087
|1109
|69
|444
|18265
|18075
|1367
|92
|597
|29
|A&N Islands
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|23
|9
|5
|0
|7
|14
|14
|6
|0
|10
|17
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|115
|58
|2
|1
|11
|147
|80
|2
|1
|12
|168
|61
|0
|0
|0
|107
|77
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|73
|18
|0
|0
|4
|22
|22
|0
|0
|6
|120
|14
|0
|0
|1
|33
|23
|0
|0
|1
|34
|Ladakh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Lakshadweep
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL UT(S)
|224
|88
|7
|2
|22
|192
|124
|8
|2
|28
|327
|89
|1
|0
|3
|155
|114
|2
|0
|3
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|44735
|9187
|367
|57
|627
|15268
|14442
|486
|84
|802
|50035
|14176
|1110
|69
|447
|18420
|18189
|1369
|92
|600
Source: Crime in India. Note: ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019;
‘ *’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during 2019.
State/UT-wise Cases Registered(CR), Cases Chargesheeted(CCS), Cases Convicted(CON), Cases Discharged (CDIS), Cases Acquitted (CAQ), Persons Arrested(PAR), Persons Chargesheeted(PCS), Persons Convicted(PCV),Persons Discharged (PDIS) and Persons Acquitted (PAQ) under Total Cyber Crimes during 2021
|SL
|State/UT
|2021
|CR
|CCS
|CON
|CDIS
|CAQ
|PAR
|PCS
|PCV
|PDIS
|PAQ
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|1875
|374
|8
|0
|49
|363
|515
|8
|0
|53
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|47
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|4846
|579
|2
|2
|88
|6096
|931
|2
|2
|149
|4
|Bihar
|1413
|424
|2
|0
|1
|980
|520
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|352
|200
|0
|0
|1
|260
|245
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Goa
|36
|18
|0
|0
|2
|42
|22
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Gujarat
|1536
|715
|0
|1
|15
|1395
|1394
|0
|1
|15
|8
|Haryana
|622
|326
|3
|0
|37
|647
|601
|4
|0
|61
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|70
|63
|1
|0
|1
|68
|77
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Jharkhand
|953
|400
|25
|0
|30
|1414
|1215
|45
|0
|30
|11
|Karnataka
|8136
|5801
|10
|0
|68
|615
|5967
|12
|0
|83
|12
|Kerala
|626
|287
|2
|22
|14
|447
|345
|2
|40
|14
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|589
|487
|50
|14
|75
|803
|802
|119
|23
|101
|14
|Maharashtra
|5562
|1428
|23
|8
|48
|2475
|1914
|60
|8
|50
|15
|Manipur
|67
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Meghalaya
|107
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Mizoram
|30
|20
|3
|0
|0
|31
|21
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Odisha
|2037
|313
|0
|0
|2
|363
|412
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Punjab
|551
|188
|4
|0
|12
|416
|247
|4
|0
|35
|21
|Rajasthan
|1504
|502
|23
|21
|25
|861
|864
|40
|22
|33
|22
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|1076
|147
|6
|0
|30
|612
|198
|8
|0
|36
|24
|Telangana
|10303
|1361
|19
|0
|24
|1478
|2179
|21
|0
|31
|25
|Tripura
|24
|10
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|8829
|4407
|292
|17
|42
|6887
|6006
|387
|17
|62
|27
|Uttarakhand
|718
|158
|0
|0
|0
|207
|266
|0
|0
|0
|28
|West Bengal
|513
|307
|17
|1
|6
|246
|336
|17
|1
|6
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|52430
|18526
|490
|86
|571
|26753
|25100
|735
|114
|770
|29
|A&N Islands
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|15
|6
|0
|1
|3
|9
|7
|0
|1
|3
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|356
|157
|1
|0
|0
|494
|336
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|154
|49
|0
|0
|3
|102
|60
|0
|0
|5
|34
|Ladakh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Lakshadweep
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL UT(S)
|544
|218
|1
|1
|6
|621
|412
|1
|1
|8
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|52974
|18744
|491
|87
|577
|27374
|25512
|736
|115
|778
Source: Crime in India
‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber crime through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) take legal action as per the provisions of law against persons involved in cyber crime. The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for their capacity building.
To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps for spreading awareness about cyber crimes, issuance of alerts/ advisories, capacity building/ training of law enforcement personnel/ prosecutors/ judicial officers, improving cyber forensic facilities, etc. The Government has established the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination (I4C) to provide a framework and eco-system for LEAs to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.
The ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (www.cybercrime.gov.in) allows easy reporting of all types of cyber crimes. Cyber crime incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective State/UT law enforcement agency for further handling as per the provisions of law. As per the data maintained, more than 16 lakh cyber crime incidents have been reported and more than 32 thousand FIRs have been registered from 01.01.2020 to 07.12.2022. The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off fund by the fraudsters. So far, financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs.180 Crore have been saved. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.
National Information Security Policy and Guidelines (NISPG) 2019 has been issued in order to prevent information security breaches/Cyber intrusions in ICT infrastructure. The NISPG has been shared with the Central Ministries as well as the State Governments/ Union Territories. They have been advised to take appropriate steps to strengthen information security controls as per NISPG for strengthening Information Security and preventing information security breaches.
To spread awareness on cyber crime, the Central Government has taken initiatives which, inter-alia, include; dissemination of messages through SMS, I4C social media account i.e. Twitter handle (@Cyberdost), Facebook(CyberDostI4C), Instagram(cyberdosti4c), Telegram(cyberdosti4c), Radio campaign, engaged MyGov for publicity in multiple media, organizing Cyber Safety and Security Awareness weeks in association with States/UTs, publishing of Handbook for Adolescents/Students, etc. The States/UTs have also been requested to carry out publicity to create mass awareness.
The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) compiles and publishes the statistical data on cyber crime police stations in its publication “Data on Police Organizations”. The latest published report is for the year 2021. As per the data published by the BPR&D, State/UT-wise detail of the cyber crime police stations, as on 01.01.2021 is given below.
State/UT –wise details of cyber crime police stations
|Sl.No.
|STATES/UTs
|Number of Cyber Crime Police Stations
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|3
|Assam
|0
|4
|Bihar
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|6
|Goa
|1
|7
|Gujarat
|14
|8
|Haryana
|3
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|10
|Jharkhand
|7
|11
|Karnataka
|11
|12
|Kerala
|19
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|1
|14
|Maharashtra
|43
|15
|Manipur
|1
|16
|Meghalaya
|1
|17
|Mizoram
|1
|18
|Nagaland
|1
|19
|Odisha
|4
|20
|Punjab
|2
|21
|Rajasthan
|2
|22
|Sikkim
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|46
|24
|Telangana
|3
|25
|Tripura
|0
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|2
|27
|Uttarakhand
|1
|28
|West Bengal
|31
|29
|A & N Islands
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|0
|31
|D & N Haveli and Daman & Diu
|0
|32
|Delhi
|0
|33
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2
|34
|Ladakh
|0
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|1
|TOTAL
|202
Source: BPR&D publication “Data on Police Organizations”, 2021
