New Delhi : With enhanced use of cyber space, number of cyber crimes including frauds is also increasing. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes the statistical data on crimes in its publication “Crime in India”. The latest published report is for the year 2021. As per the data published by the NCRB, detail of State/UT wise cases registered under cyber crimes (involving communication devices as medium/target) during the period from 2017 to 2021 is given below.

State/UT-wise Cases Registered(CR), Cases Chargesheeted(CCS), Cases Convicted(CON), Cases Discharged (CDIS), Cases Acquitted (CAQ), Persons Arrested(PAR), Persons Chargesheeted(PCS), Persons Convicted(PCV),Persons Discharged (PDIS) and Persons Acquitted (PAQ) under Total Cyber Crimes during 2017-2018

SL State/UT 2017 2018 CR CCS CON CDIS CAQ PAR PCS PCV PDIS PAQ CR CCS CON CDIS CAQ PAR PCS PCV PDIS PAQ 1 Andhra Pradesh 931 198 4 0 70 388 269 5 4 102 1207 243 10 9 33 522 412 14 10 59 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Assam 1120 179 0 0 1 1261 726 0 0 1 2022 201 3 1 38 1730 224 3 2 38 4 Bihar 433 251 2 0 19 884 265 3 0 20 374 229 0 0 0 357 330 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 171 78 9 4 8 128 127 9 4 18 139 78 3 0 13 118 109 3 0 16 6 Goa 13 4 0 1 0 1 6 0 2 0 29 2 1 0 1 3 3 1 0 1 7 Gujarat 458 190 0 0 2 472 437 0 0 2 702 334 0 0 2 786 647 0 0 2 8 Haryana 504 130 11 0 77 211 197 12 0 168 418 184 5 0 34 260 252 5 0 48 9 Himachal Pradesh 56 15 2 0 14 34 17 2 0 19 69 25 0 0 2 19 27 0 0 3 10 Jharkhand 720 115 3 2 4 368 155 3 2 4 930 186 34 0 15 450 362 38 0 19 11 Karnataka 3174 130 0 0 39 294 163 0 0 60 5839 139 1 0 43 378 198 1 0 76 12 Kerala 320 144 8 0 43 240 159 9 0 47 340 203 8 3 31 298 256 12 3 31 13 Madhya Pradesh 490 349 7 2 7 544 548 9 2 10 740 575 19 3 54 735 808 25 4 76 14 Maharashtra 3604 720 11 0 48 1716 1196 10 3 63 3511 1052 10 1 50 2118 1449 22 1 64 15 Manipur 74 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 29 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 16 Meghalaya 39 1 0 0 1 8 1 0 0 1 74 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 17 Mizoram 10 7 2 0 1 10 7 2 0 1 6 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 18 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 824 143 1 0 4 200 200 1 0 4 843 219 0 0 2 254 284 0 0 3 20 Punjab 176 60 2 2 21 223 111 2 2 27 239 80 5 1 19 258 118 7 1 27 21 Rajasthan 1304 184 5 7 11 374 357 5 7 20 1104 232 2 1 8 418 411 3 1 10 22 Sikkim 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 23 Tamil Nadu 228 70 0 0 9 208 99 0 0 12 295 131 11 1 24 326 185 11 1 47 24 Telangana 1209 266 1 0 64 808 428 1 0 92 1205 480 0 0 29 699 601 0 0 53 25 Tripura 7 1 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 1 20 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 4971 1700 79 2 42 2726 2576 83 2 63 6280 2325 373 7 89 3437 3238 445 7 117 27 Uttarakhand 124 47 1 0 1 55 58 2 0 2 171 55 2 0 2 92 75 3 0 6 28 West Bengal 568 133 1 0 3 266 99 1 0 4 335 186 3 0 8 159 198 3 0 8 TOTAL STATE(S) 21530 5115 149 20 490 11447 8202 159 28 741 26931 7163 490 27 498 13447 10191 596 30 704 29 A&N Islands 3 2 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 1 7 9 0 0 0 2 13 0 0 0 30 Chandigarh 32 13 1 0 5 30 20 1 0 5 30 13 3 0 7 13 13 3 0 7 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Delhi 162 38 2 2 0 105 69 2 2 0 189 32 2 9 1 83 49 2 9 2 33 Jammu & Kashmir* 63 11 0 0 4 17 12 0 0 4 73 14 0 0 6 19 19 0 0 12 34 Ladakh – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 3 0 0 1 3 3 0 0 3 TOTAL UT(S) 266 65 3 2 10 154 104 3 2 10 317 71 5 9 15 122 97 5 9 24 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 21796 5180 152 22 500 11601 8306 162 30 751 27248 7234 495 36 513 13569 10288 601 39 728

Source: Crime in India. Note: ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2017,2018;

‘ *’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during 2017,2018.

State/UT-wise Cases Registered(CR), Cases Chargesheeted(CCS), Cases Convicted(CON), Cases Discharged (CDIS), Cases Acquitted (CAQ), Persons Arrested(PAR), Persons Chargesheeted(PCS), Persons Convicted(PCV),Persons Discharged (PDIS) and Persons Acquitted (PAQ) under Total Cyber Crimes during 2019-2020

SL State/UT 2019 2020 CR CCS CON CDIS CAQ PAR PCS PCV PDIS PAQ CR CCS CON CDIS CAQ PAR PCS PCV PDIS PAQ 1 Andhra Pradesh 1886 235 3 0 53 452 344 5 0 68 1899 314 6 10 88 475 446 9 10 123 2 Arunachal Pradesh 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 30 1 0 0 0 12 1 0 0 0 3 Assam 2231 349 13 0 53 1636 733 13 0 53 3530 385 0 0 41 1717 395 0 0 80 4 Bihar 1050 288 4 0 46 1014 519 17 0 46 1512 651 0 0 0 751 727 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 175 94 13 0 23 139 136 19 0 27 297 152 3 0 7 209 188 3 0 7 6 Goa 15 20 0 0 1 3 25 0 0 1 40 6 0 0 1 15 15 0 0 1 7 Gujarat 784 447 0 0 8 1083 1064 0 0 11 1283 475 0 0 4 942 906 0 0 4 8 Haryana 564 188 6 0 40 314 288 10 0 63 656 221 0 0 9 347 323 0 0 21 9 Himachal Pradesh 76 20 2 0 4 44 24 2 0 4 98 31 0 0 1 46 39 0 0 1 10 Jharkhand 1095 344 19 0 16 402 568 19 0 16 1204 462 125 2 44 820 791 131 7 45 11 Karnataka 12020 111 9 0 26 446 183 10 0 31 10741 2842 2 0 19 489 2916 2 0 25 12 Kerala 307 176 2 0 33 220 214 2 0 46 426 161 0 0 7 299 179 0 0 7 13 Madhya Pradesh 602 405 18 4 13 659 531 24 5 18 699 445 14 7 28 692 598 15 7 28 14 Maharashtra 4967 980 7 2 45 1739 1470 9 2 60 5496 902 3 1 33 1735 1238 3 1 48 15 Manipur 4 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 79 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 16 Meghalaya 89 2 0 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 142 1 0 0 0 9 7 0 0 0 17 Mizoram 8 4 0 0 0 5 5 0 0 0 13 8 2 0 0 4 8 2 0 0 18 Nagaland 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Odisha 1485 220 0 0 0 316 351 0 0 0 1931 282 0 0 1 369 396 0 0 1 20 Punjab 243 90 5 3 26 259 118 9 4 35 378 106 1 0 5 298 162 1 0 8 21 Rajasthan 1762 312 35 14 9 571 556 41 23 11 1354 340 24 5 21 541 520 32 11 27 22 Sikkim 2 1 0 1 0 3 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 23 Tamil Nadu 385 113 8 1 9 400 161 10 1 12 782 135 7 7 25 516 237 9 8 28 24 Telangana 2691 847 10 0 128 748 1564 11 0 179 5024 939 280 0 56 1169 1158 282 0 81 25 Tripura 20 4 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 34 5 0 0 0 6 5 0 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 11416 3705 201 30 46 4324 5258 272 45 66 11097 4987 642 36 47 6491 6427 878 47 55 27 Uttarakhand 100 40 1 0 0 71 72 1 0 0 243 58 0 1 0 93 80 0 1 0 28 West Bengal 524 104 4 0 26 215 124 4 0 27 712 178 0 0 6 203 313 0 0 6 TOTAL STATE(S) 44511 9099 360 55 605 15076 14318 478 82 774 49708 14087 1109 69 444 18265 18075 1367 92 597 29 A&N Islands 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 5 0 0 0 3 5 0 0 0 30 Chandigarh 23 9 5 0 7 14 14 6 0 10 17 3 1 0 2 4 3 2 0 2 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 32 Delhi 115 58 2 1 11 147 80 2 1 12 168 61 0 0 0 107 77 0 0 0 33 Jammu & Kashmir* 73 18 0 0 4 22 22 0 0 6 120 14 0 0 1 33 23 0 0 1 34 Ladakh – – – – – – – – – – 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Lakshadweep 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 4 3 0 0 0 8 8 0 0 0 10 5 0 0 0 5 5 0 0 0 TOTAL UT(S) 224 88 7 2 22 192 124 8 2 28 327 89 1 0 3 155 114 2 0 3 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 44735 9187 367 57 627 15268 14442 486 84 802 50035 14176 1110 69 447 18420 18189 1369 92 600

Source: Crime in India. Note: ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019;

‘ *’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during 2019.

State/UT-wise Cases Registered(CR), Cases Chargesheeted(CCS), Cases Convicted(CON), Cases Discharged (CDIS), Cases Acquitted (CAQ), Persons Arrested(PAR), Persons Chargesheeted(PCS), Persons Convicted(PCV),Persons Discharged (PDIS) and Persons Acquitted (PAQ) under Total Cyber Crimes during 2021

SL State/UT 2021 CR CCS CON CDIS CAQ PAR PCS PCV PDIS PAQ 1 Andhra Pradesh 1875 374 8 0 49 363 515 8 0 53 2 Arunachal Pradesh 47 3 0 0 0 5 3 0 0 0 3 Assam 4846 579 2 2 88 6096 931 2 2 149 4 Bihar 1413 424 2 0 1 980 520 2 0 1 5 Chhattisgarh 352 200 0 0 1 260 245 0 0 4 6 Goa 36 18 0 0 2 42 22 0 0 2 7 Gujarat 1536 715 0 1 15 1395 1394 0 1 15 8 Haryana 622 326 3 0 37 647 601 4 0 61 9 Himachal Pradesh 70 63 1 0 1 68 77 1 0 1 10 Jharkhand 953 400 25 0 30 1414 1215 45 0 30 11 Karnataka 8136 5801 10 0 68 615 5967 12 0 83 12 Kerala 626 287 2 22 14 447 345 2 40 14 13 Madhya Pradesh 589 487 50 14 75 803 802 119 23 101 14 Maharashtra 5562 1428 23 8 48 2475 1914 60 8 50 15 Manipur 67 2 0 0 0 31 2 0 0 0 16 Meghalaya 107 6 0 0 1 2 8 0 0 1 17 Mizoram 30 20 3 0 0 31 21 3 0 0 18 Nagaland 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 19 Odisha 2037 313 0 0 2 363 412 0 0 2 20 Punjab 551 188 4 0 12 416 247 4 0 35 21 Rajasthan 1504 502 23 21 25 861 864 40 22 33 22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Tamil Nadu 1076 147 6 0 30 612 198 8 0 36 24 Telangana 10303 1361 19 0 24 1478 2179 21 0 31 25 Tripura 24 10 0 0 0 8 10 0 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 8829 4407 292 17 42 6887 6006 387 17 62 27 Uttarakhand 718 158 0 0 0 207 266 0 0 0 28 West Bengal 513 307 17 1 6 246 336 17 1 6 TOTAL STATE(S) 52430 18526 490 86 571 26753 25100 735 114 770 29 A&N Islands 8 3 0 0 0 12 4 0 0 0 30 Chandigarh 15 6 0 1 3 9 7 0 1 3 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 5 2 0 0 0 4 4 0 0 0 32 Delhi 356 157 1 0 0 494 336 1 0 0 33 Jammu & Kashmir* 154 49 0 0 3 102 60 0 0 5 34 Ladakh 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Lakshadweep 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL UT(S) 544 218 1 1 6 621 412 1 1 8 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 52974 18744 491 87 577 27374 25512 736 115 778

Source: Crime in India

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber crime through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) take legal action as per the provisions of law against persons involved in cyber crime. The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for their capacity building.

To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps for spreading awareness about cyber crimes, issuance of alerts/ advisories, capacity building/ training of law enforcement personnel/ prosecutors/ judicial officers, improving cyber forensic facilities, etc. The Government has established the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination (I4C) to provide a framework and eco-system for LEAs to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

The ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (www.cybercrime.gov.in) allows easy reporting of all types of cyber crimes. Cyber crime incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective State/UT law enforcement agency for further handling as per the provisions of law. As per the data maintained, more than 16 lakh cyber crime incidents have been reported and more than 32 thousand FIRs have been registered from 01.01.2020 to 07.12.2022. The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off fund by the fraudsters. So far, financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs.180 Crore have been saved. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.

National Information Security Policy and Guidelines (NISPG) 2019 has been issued in order to prevent information security breaches/Cyber intrusions in ICT infrastructure. The NISPG has been shared with the Central Ministries as well as the State Governments/ Union Territories. They have been advised to take appropriate steps to strengthen information security controls as per NISPG for strengthening Information Security and preventing information security breaches.

To spread awareness on cyber crime, the Central Government has taken initiatives which, inter-alia, include; dissemination of messages through SMS, I4C social media account i.e. Twitter handle (@Cyberdost), Facebook(CyberDostI4C), Instagram(cyberdosti4c), Telegram(cyberdosti4c), Radio campaign, engaged MyGov for publicity in multiple media, organizing Cyber Safety and Security Awareness weeks in association with States/UTs, publishing of Handbook for Adolescents/Students, etc. The States/UTs have also been requested to carry out publicity to create mass awareness.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) compiles and publishes the statistical data on cyber crime police stations in its publication “Data on Police Organizations”. The latest published report is for the year 2021. As per the data published by the BPR&D, State/UT-wise detail of the cyber crime police stations, as on 01.01.2021 is given below.

State/UT –wise details of cyber crime police stations

Sl.No. STATES/UTs Number of Cyber Crime Police Stations 1 Andhra Pradesh 3 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0 3 Assam 0 4 Bihar 0 5 Chhattisgarh 1 6 Goa 1 7 Gujarat 14 8 Haryana 3 9 Himachal Pradesh 1 10 Jharkhand 7 11 Karnataka 11 12 Kerala 19 13 Madhya Pradesh 1 14 Maharashtra 43 15 Manipur 1 16 Meghalaya 1 17 Mizoram 1 18 Nagaland 1 19 Odisha 4 20 Punjab 2 21 Rajasthan 2 22 Sikkim 0 23 Tamil Nadu 46 24 Telangana 3 25 Tripura 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 2 27 Uttarakhand 1 28 West Bengal 31 29 A & N Islands 0 30 Chandigarh 0 31 D & N Haveli and Daman & Diu 0 32 Delhi 0 33 Jammu and Kashmir 2 34 Ladakh 0 35 Lakshadweep 0 36 Puducherry 1 TOTAL 202

Source: BPR&D publication “Data on Police Organizations”, 2021

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.