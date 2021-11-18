National Cricket Tournament For The Blind Flagged Off At Tau Devi Lal Stadium

New Delhi : The inauguration of the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22 4th Edition was held today at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Gurgaon. Teams from 24 States of India, consisting of 384 visually impaired players, will converge on 6 Grounds in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi to participate in the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22 4th Edition from 16th November 2021 – 25th November 2021.

The Cricket tournament is being organised by The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled and will help in selecting key players for the upcoming International Championships.

India currently holds the Blind cricket World Cup T20 trophy, won in 2018.

Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust and President Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) while announcing the schedule said “We have seen enthusiastic participation from visually impaired Cricketers from all walks of life. This is also showcased in the participation. While last time we had 24 teams 384 players participating in the tournament, this year we see enthusiastic participation from all the 24 teams”

The IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy National T20 National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22 4th Edition will see overall 67 T20 matches with 60 of them being league matches. While the quarter finals will be played on the 23rd November 2021, the semi Finals will be played on 24th November 2021 and the Finals will be played on 25th November 2021, at Sri Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

The grounds where the matches are being played include Sirifort, Saket, Dwarka in Delhi and Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, TERI 1 & 2 grounds in Gurugram. The finals will be played in Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi.

The teams have been divided into four pools for the league matches.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Gujarat WestBengal Maharashtra Odisha Haryana Jharkhand Tamil Nadu Delhi Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan Goa Jammu & Kashmir Telangana Manipur Chandigarh Madhya Pradesh Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh Bihar Pondicherry Punjab

The Blind cricket World Cup is governed by the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) since 1996. There have been five Blind World Cups so far, held in New Delhi, India (1998); Chennai, India (2002); Islamabad, Pakistan (2006), and India (2018). In 2012, the first Blind World Cup T20 was held in Bangalore, India. The 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup was the fifth Blind Cricket World Cup tournament, and was held from 8–20 January 2018 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan was the Runners up. India defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets to secure its 2nd Blind Cricket World Cup

The award includes trophies for Winner, Runner, Man of the Matches (67 nos) Man of the Series (3nos) (for B1, B2 and B3 Categories)

“Cricket has been a great motivator for the players. It also has shown that if played in the correct conditions there is no dearth of talent here and can become a career opportunity for players with talent” further continued Dr Mahantesh.

Nagesh trophy is a platform which will create opportunity to all the State association to strengthen local boards and cricketing talent amongst the blind. It was launched in the memory of Late. SP Nagesh, who was a role model, sports person bringing change in the life of people with disability.