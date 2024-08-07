National Cooperative Development Corporation Launches Nandini Sahakar Scheme to Support Women Entrepreneurs

Nandini Sahakar Scheme by National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) is a women focused framework of financial assistance, project formulation, hand-holding and capacity development aimed at assisting women cooperatives to take up business model based activities under the purview of NCDC. There is no minimum or maximum limit on financial assistance to projects by women cooperatives.

Nandini Sahakar Scheme was launched with the objective of aligning itself with the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat outlined by Hon’ble Prime Minister. The scheme is a framework of assistance to improve socio-economic status of women. It supports entrepreneurial dynamism of women through women cooperatives. It converges critical inputs of women’s enterprise, business plan formulation, capacity development, credit and subsidy and interest subvention of other schemes.

NCDC funding is project based. No Proposal has been received so far from any women cooperative in Bihar under Nandini Sahakar Scheme.

However, cumulatively as on 31.03.2024, NCDC has disbursed financial assistances of Rs.6426.36 crore for the development of cooperative societies exclusively promoted by women across the country.