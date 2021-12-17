New Delhi: National Action and Coordination Group for Ending Violence Against Children[ NACG EVAC], India & People’s Cultural Centre[PECUC] organized National Consultation and Convergence meeting to end child sexual abuse and exploitation in India, in Collaboration with World Vision India & BMZ at India International Centre. The Consultation was organized with a core aim of providing a platform for child protection functionaries and key stakeholders to stimulate discussions & share the child protection challenges, solutions and good practices in preventing CSAE. It also encouraged to converge and collaborate with relevant ministries, commissions, departments, CSOs and other key stakeholders to come up with strategies to end CSAE.

The welcome note by Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chairperson NACG EVAC India, followed by an inaugural session Chaired by Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Chairperson, NACG EVAC India. The panel had experienced and eminent personalities including Mr. Priyanka Kanoongo, Chairperson NCPCR, said, “steps must be taken to find offenders inside the house/families as we now know, how big are the nos for offenders who hail from families themselves. We must make efforts to make the immediate family and home safe for children. We must work towards effective policy implementation. He thus, suggested and requested CSOs to support government further through translators and interpreters and focus on the reason for less rate of conviction.

Ms. Rashmi Singh ,IAS – Director, DWCD, insisted, “we need to come up with a clear note on – what kind of support is needed from different roles and departments, ranging from Anganwadi worker – CWD officer – CSOs, for true convergence.”

Ms. Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, India UNICEF, Mr. Madhav Bellamkonda CEO & National Director, World Vision India, Mr. Mikhael Pradhan – Thematic Head, CSAE, NACG EVAC India spoke on the occasion.

The consultation had participants from 20 states & UTs across India .Some very important strategies were shared along with reflective questions, which focused on data driven decision making, the online menace of sexual violence against children and the disaster and emergence pandemic has raised for protection of children. The panelists also shed some light on the need of this conversation with both the genders.

The panelists of different sessions were Mr. Pritikant Panda, Program Manager, Odisha State Child Protection Society, Mr. Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director, CPU & Litigation, DWCD, Govt of NCT of Delhi, Shri Sayyed Riyaj Ahemed, IAS, SDM Jharkhand , Mr. Murli Manjhar Manjhi, Deputy SP, AHTU, Weaker sections, CID Bihar, Ms. Dibyaa Saswati, Member OSCPCR, Ms. Vaidehi Subramani, Chairperson, CWC Delhi, Mr. Shashank Shekhar, Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Director, CRACR&PD, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chairperson, CWC, Bihar, Ms. Mahuasur Roy, Chairperson, CWC, Kolkata, Ms. Kasturi Mohapatra, Former General Secretary Indian Council for Child Welfare, Ms. Bharti Ali, Director, HAQ Centre for Child Rights, Ms. Parul Sheth, Director, SHAISHAV, Dr. Shankar Chowdhury, Ex UNSCO AIIMS, Consultant Health & Development & Technical Expert , Ms Madhavi Samson , NACG Delhi Convenor Delhi ,Ms. V. Neeta Maria Satish, Project Manager, CPWCBCSA&E, moderated by Dr. Indrani Bhattacharyya, Mr. Manabndra Nath Mandal, D Roshan Kumar , National Executive Committee Member, NACG EVAC India.

In the concluding session Ms. Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for protection of Child Rights, Ms. Nidhi Dwivedi, Member DCPCR, Dr. Vijendra Singh, Member RSCPCR, Mr. Insaf Nizam, Regional Specialist, ILO, spoke on the occasion . Aditi .P.Kaur NACG EVAC India gave vote of thanks .

Highlighted the gaps and possibility of support from CSOs at each step of seeking justice for the victim and how the law has ensured a safe space for children along with restoration. The entire day focused on Multi sectoral approach to address CSAE, emerging context and child protection framework and approaches and coordination and convergence amongst various stakeholders for ending child sexual abuse in India.