National Conference on ‘Making India Atmanirbhar in Steel – Role of Secondary Steel Sector’; Steel Minister to Inaugurate

New Delhi: The Ministry of Steel is organizing a National Conference on Exploring and Expanding the Role of Secondary Steel Sector in making India Atmanirbhar in Steel Sector on 27th March, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Conference has been organized with the aim of providing a platform to players in the Secondary Steel sector to share their views on the challenges faced by the sector and ways in which the Ministry can create an ecosystem in which the industry can thrive. Government of India is working towards creating a Vision for 2047. Towards this, it is expected that the companies will offer their inputs which can provide basis for plan of action towards achieving the goals of Vision @ 2047. Industry representatives will also give their feedback on the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for the steel sector.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister of Steel, in the august presence of Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development and Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME. Senior Officials from Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of MSME and Ministry of Coal will be present during the Conference.

The one-day National Conference is set to witness participation from leading representatives of the sector from as many as 20 states. Speakers will address on issues covering all aspects of the sector including issues in raw material, moving towards production of green steel, logistics and infrastructure, quality and efficiency and skill development.