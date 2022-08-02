National Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Chandigarh

New Delhi : A National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security was held at Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, which was also attended by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Bhagwant Maan, Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab & Administrator of Chandigarh, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Shri R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment and Shri Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In the aforesaid event, two modules from class 6 to 8 and class 9 to 11 of Navchetna (A New Consciousness on Life Skills and Drug Education for School Children) were launched by all dignitaries present at the dais, which is basically a teacher training modules and will increase awareness and education on life skills and drugs among students in schools in India. Further strengthening the reach and impact of NAVCHETNA, the training materials is being translated into 12 regional languages of India. As a teacher support aid, each module will be available as a video to be uploaded on the DIKSHA portal (Digital educational platform of Ministry of Education). The Ministry has set a target to generate awareness among 10 lakh Teachers and 2.4 crore Students through Navchetna Modules in a year.

Thereafter, a film on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) was presented during the event, which shows the journey of awareness programme, reaching out more than 8 crore population including 3 crore youths, 2 crore women and 1 lakh educational institutions. Through this video the message of Prime Minister was spread to the general public.

Thereafter, the NMBA award was given by Union Home Minister – Shri Amit Shah for best three performing NMBA States namely Madhya Pradesh first position, Jammu Kashmir second position and Gujarat third position and three best performing NMBA Districts namely Datia first position, Thoubal second position and Chandigarh at third position.

