National Conference of States/ UTs Ministers on Jal Jeevan Mission being held on 13th March 2021

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be chairing a Conference of States/ UTs Ministers on Jal Jeevan Missionon 13th March, 2021 with all Ministers of States/ UTs in-charge of Rural Water Supply and reviewing the progress made under Jal Jeevan Mission- a flagship programme of the Union Government for providing tap water connection in every rural household by 2024. The Minister of State for Jal Shakti- Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, Secretary DDWS- Shri Pankaj Kumar, Addl Secretary & Mission Director- Shri Bharat Lal will be present in the conference.Theconference is organized to discuss planning, implementation and progress made so far as well as the way forward so that the remaining households in villages get tap water connections at the earliest.

Reaffirming its commitment towards public health and well-being the Union Budget 2021-22 saw a quantum jump from from Rs 11,500 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22. Immediately following the budget announcement, Hon’ble Prime Minister chaired a high-level consultation with various stakeholders from private sector, policy makers, academia, to invite ideas on ways to speed up implementation of JJMin 2021-22.

Since announcement ofJal Jeevan Mission on 15thAugust 2019, significant progress has been made across the country and so far, more than 3.79 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Undeterred in the spirit of JJM, since the beginning of the Mission, as on date, more than 3.79 Crore HHs are provided with tap water connections, i.e. more than 7 Crore rural families (36.65%) started getting clean water in their homes, i.e. more than 1/3rd of rural household are getting potable water through taps. Every family living in 52 districts, 672 Blocks, 42,322 Panchayats and 81,863 villages are getting assured tap water supply in their homes.

In the conference – Hon’ble Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawatis scheduled to release the ‘Drinking water quality testing, monitoring & surveillance’ and also launch the JJM – Water Quality Management Information System (WQMIS). The Missionhas developed the online portal and mobile app on WQMIS in partnership with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The full automated data management system willtest water samples and help in assuring safe supply of drinking water; and in case of contamination remedial action shall be initiated. For the first time, water quality data will be made available in public domain in line with Prime Minister’s vision for transparency, accountability and good governance.

Under the mission aim is to provide 12 Crore household tap connections with an investment of more than 1 lakh crore annually for next three years. Further, water works are planned for remaining villages of the country. ‘Har Ghar Jal’ programme aims to skill 20 lakh skilled and semi-skilled workforce for building water supplyinfrastructure, water quality testing and for Operation & Management (O&M). The programme aims to mobilize people for long-term sustainability of water supply systems in rural India.