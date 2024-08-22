National Conclave: Sangathan Swasthya Samriddhi. Women Collective’s Action on Food, Nutrition, Health & WASH (FNHW) held in New Delhi today

The Ministry of Rural Development under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), successfully concluded the National Conclave on Food, Nutrition, Health & WASH (FNHW) today. The event marked a significant step forward in prioritizing FNHW activities with the Self-Help Group network.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his keynote address mentioned that Viksit Bharat can be realized through the potential of daughters of the country. He stressed that it is critical to focus on health and nutrition of SHG members which can be transformative in realizing the vision of Lakhpati. He asked stakeholders to work together to create awareness on FNHW and SHG Didis can lead this initiative.

Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani emphasized the critical role of SHGs in transforming the rural landscape in terms of poverty alleviation and achievement of health & nutrition outcomes. He said that FNHW is not just a strategy but a revolution. He emphasized on working together to inspire others – Strong women, strong family, strong Bharat!

Dr. Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog explained the pathway of Reform, Perform and Transform and in this process, SHG members have a crucial role to play.

Secretary, Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh highlighted that collaboration and convergence between Ministries/Departments and CSOs and community involvement is necessary for achieving better outcomes.

Additional Secretary, MoRD Shri Charanjit Singh elaborated on the three core words of the National Conclave – Sangathan which represents the collective spirit and dedication of 10 crore women in 91 lakh SHGs; Samridhi, i.e., economic transformation which will be unleashed through the attainment of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis target; and Swasthya, i.e., health which is the link between Sangathan & Samridhi.

The conclave had a panel discussion in which all participating Ministries deliberated on ways to strengthen convergence for sustained efforts.

The event saw active participation from key government Ministries and Department including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, representatives from of State Rural Livelihoods Mission, community institutions international organisations and CSO partners.

The Conclave concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to empowering rural women, breaking the cycle of poverty and building resilient communities across India.